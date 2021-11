Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry JonesFlickr on Wikimedia Commons. Dallas Cowboy fans know Jerry Jones as the egotistically meddlesome owner who has driven their once-proud franchise into the ditch of mediocrity. But Jerry’s reach doesn’t end with his own team. Despite his squandering of the Cowboy’s on-field legacy, he has had considerable influence on NFL business affairs. His lobbying ability within league circles is persuasive to the point that he is already in the NFL Hall of Fame. While his business acumen has not helped his team on the field, it has been notably effective in furthering his commercial interests.

