Who was that dashing man escorting Emma Roberts into Paris Hilton’s glamorous wedding? Why, it was Cade Hudson, and here’s what you need to know about him. When Emma Roberts strode into Paris Hilton’s star-studded wedding at her family’s Bel-Air estate on Thursday, she had a tall drink of water walking her in. Cade Hudson held Emma’s hand as they walked in, with Emma, 30, wearing a jacket over her shoulders while wearing a black tulle dress. The pairing caught the eyes of many, since Cade towered over the 5’2″ American Horror Story actress. This had many asking who this man was, especially since Emma is romantically linked with Garret Hedlund.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO