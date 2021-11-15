ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Major Indexes Pare Morning Gains During Muted Monday Session

By Laura McCandless
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe major indexes are starting the week on a quiet note, paring most of their morning gains as they head into what's looking to be a static afternoon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up just 4 points midday, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) have both...

Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Mixed as Covid-19 Rears Ugly Head

Stock futures are a mixed bag this morning, with the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Europe haunting Wall Street. Austria just became the latest to re-implement restrictions, sending the country into a new lockdown. In turn, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are pointed 192 points lower, and S&P 500 (SPX) futures are eyeing losses as well. Meanwhile, futures on the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) are indicating solid gains, amid strength in the tech sector, specifically semiconductors. Elsewhere, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just authorized Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE) Covid-19 booster shots for all adults.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/19/2021

This week will end on a quiet note as there is no economic data on tap today. The following corporate earnings announcements are expected today, November 19:. Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL -- $57.56) operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. Foot Locker will report its Q3 earnings of 2021 before the bell today.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 slump Friday but Nasdaq Composite edges higher in early Friday action

U.S. stock benchmarks headed lower Friday morning, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and a national lockdown in Austria, with Germany threatening similar action to mitigate the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19 that has plagued the globe for two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5%, the S&P 500 index was off less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2%. Friday marks the final full week of trading in November before the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., with the markets closed on Thursday and ending early in the following session.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.30% higher to $162.89 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. Johnson & Johnson closed $17.03 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.99% to $45.40 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.29 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Gives Up Early Gains on Wednesday

The NASDAQ 100 initially rallied on Wednesday but gave back the gains in order to show signs of weakness. Ultimately, this is a market that had recently broken out of a bit of a funk, which ended up forming a bullish flag. Because of this, the market is likely to continue to see reasons to go higher given enough time. The measured move of the flag is an attempt to get to the 18,000 handle. The 16,500 level above continues to be crucial, so I like the idea of taking advantage of dips as value. The market should see plenty of support all the way down to at least the 50-day EMA at the 15,575 level.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Two Tech Stocks Investors Should be Watching

On Tuesday, November 9, Schaeffer's Investment Research's Senior Market Strategist Matthew Timpane, CMT, was a featured presenter at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards conference. Below is an excerpt from his presentation, on two popular tech disruptors. So on to the trade ideas. We have two of them here for you...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Continues to Flounder Despite Strong Retail Earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is extending this morning's sluggish trading into the afternoon, down 92 points midday. The S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC), however, are quietly higher, as investors weigh strong earnings reports from retailers against ongoing inflation concerns. Initial jobless claims for last week fell...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cisco's stock set to suffer biggest selloff in 15 months, shaves points off the Dow's price

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc. tumbled 9.0% in toward a six-month low in morning trading Thursday, to pace both the Dow Jones Industrial Average's and S&P 500's decliners, in the wake of the networking company's disappointing fiscal first-quarter report. The stock is headed for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 11.2% on Aug. 13, 2020, which followed Cisco's fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 results. The stock's price decline of $5.09 was shaving about 34 points off the Dow's price, which is down 188 points, or 0.5%. If there is a silver lining to Cisco's stock drop, it's that Cisco's stock is currently the 27th lowest priced in the Dow, so it is the 27th most influential, given that the Dow is a price-weighted index.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Cisco Stock Slides as Supply Chain Issues Bruise Revenue Forecast

The shares of Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) are down 8.4% at $52.02 this morning, following the industrial company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings report. The firm posted profits of 82 cents per share, which just topped analysts’ estimates, while its revenue fell short of expectations. Cisco also shared a current-quarter revenue forecast that fell below expectations, as the company continues to buckle under the weight of supply chain shortages and delays.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Dips Lower as Inflation Casts Shadow Over Upbeat Earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is extending this morning's losses, down 194 points midday. The S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are both trading slightly lower, as the market mostly brushes off a strong day of retail earnings, with companies like Target (TGT) cautioning against the impact of inflation going forward.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Muted Amid Cooling Earnings Optimism

Stock futures are muted this morning, brushing off upbeat earnings reports from major retailers Target (TGT) and Lowe's (LOW). Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are pointed 51 points lower, despite blue-chip aerospace concern Boeing (BA) receiving a $9 billion order for its 737 MAX. Meanwhile, futures on the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) are flat, as investor optimism cools ahead of today's batch of earnings reports, which includes chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) and Bath & Body Works (BBWI).
