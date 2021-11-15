ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Availability of Lactation Accommodation Information for Urology Residency Programs.

physiciansweekly.com
 5 days ago

To assess whether urology residency programs publish information about lactation accommodations online. Although residencies are required to provide lactation accommodations, there is limited data on whether programs disclose this information. Webpages of U.S. urology residency programs were assessed for presence of information about lactation. Program characteristics were noted, as...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

4 systems launching residency programs

Some healthcare systems have launched new residency programs and partnerships to address workforce shortages persisting around the country. Here are four systems launching residency programs:. 1. Texas Health Resources announced a new program expanding its support for graduate medical education at hospitals in Denton, with 50 new residents planned to...
HEALTH SERVICES
ksal.com

Residency Program Growing

Keeping Kansas doctors in Kansas is part of the mission of a medical residency program in Salina. Currently 15 resident professionals are part of the services under one roof at the Salina Family Healthcare Center. Doctor Casey McNeil tells KSAL News that the impact of the program is felt state...
SALINA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maimonides
physiciansweekly.com

The Future is Female: The Influence of Female Faculty and Resident Representation on Female Applicant Match Rate Amongst Urology Residency Programs Over 3 Years.

To investigate whether there is a correlation between the proportion of female faculty and residents at urology residency programs and the proportion of females matched to those programs. We utilized official results from three consecutive AUA match cycles from 2018 to 2020 to obtain the number of females matched to...
EDUCATION
healthcarejournalbr.com

BRG Residents Programs Pass Board Exams

Baton Rouge General (BRG) announced that 100 percent of its family medicine and internal medicine residents passed their board certifications exams on their first attempt for the 2021 academic year, overcoming challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We remain committed to training compassionate and competent physicians who are ready to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
montenews.com

Luther Haven collecting holiday gift donations for residents, online option available

Luther Haven Nursing Home & Assisted Living Facility is preparing for the holiday season with its long-held tradition of gathering donated gifts from the community to distribute to residents for Christmas. This year, the donations will operate a little differently, which Activities Director Megan Holt hopes will provide residents with a more personalized experience. Holt asked the staff at Luther Haven to make notes of what items a resident may want or need, to create a list that was specific to each resident. “It was really intended to gear it toward each resident’s needs,” says Holt.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urology#Lactation#Brooklyn
alaskasnewssource.com

Free at-home COVID-19 tests available for Mat-Su residents

Anchorage selected as site of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies. Anchorage has been selected as the site of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies. Traditional Alaska Native food akutak to be featured on national program. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Alaska Native Heritage Center is...
Dezeen

Katherine Newman Design adds Brooklyn-informed aesthetic to luxury residences

Dezeen promotion: real estate developer Extell Development Company opened its Brooklyn Point development of luxury residences last year with interiors designed by Katherine Newman Design to reference Brooklyn's industrial history. Apartments are now available for sale. The 68-storey Brooklyn Point development is located above City-Point, which is a 600,000 square-foot...
BROOKLYN, NY
Delaware Business Times

Beebe launches trauma-informed healthcare program

LEWES – Through a partnership with Wilmington University and Trauma Matters Delaware, Beebe Healthcare will train its 2,700-plus staff members in trauma-involved care within four years. The healthcare system is embarking on phase one of the long-term initiative, with training for all team members beginning in November. The training will...
LEWES, DE
Lima News

Information session planned for Guardian Program at Crime Victim Services

LIMA — Crime Victim Services is calling for volunteers to become a Guardian of the Person. The not-for-profit agency provides volunteer guardians to victims of a crime who are deemed unable to manage their personal affairs and who do not have family or friends to fill the role of guardian.
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Health Services
physiciansweekly.com

Health Care Use By Commercially Insured Postpartum And Nonpostpartum Women

The purpose of this study was to examine the types, frequency, and timing of health care use among commercially insured postpartum and nonpostpartum women. The data for this retrospective cohort analysis came from a large national commercial claims database. Women between the ages of 18 and 44 who gave birth in 2016 were included, as were women who were neither pregnant nor postpartum between 2015 and 2017. Researchers looked at hospitalization, preventative visits, problem visits, and emergency department (ED) visits in postpartum women during the early, postpartum, and extended postpartum periods. Nonpostpartum women’s visits were evaluated during time periods of equal duration. In the early postpartum period, over 24 percent of postpartum women had a problem visit, compared to 19.7 percent of nonpostpartum women. An estimated 3% of postpartum women visited the ED before their due date, which was more than double the rate of nonpostpartum women. During the postpartum and prolonged postpartum periods, both issue visits and ED visits among postpartum women remained increased compared to nonpostpartum women. Postpartum women were more likely than nonpostpartum women to obtain preventive care in the early and postpartum periods. Adjusted hospitalization rates in the early, postpartum, and prolonged postpartum periods were greater in postpartum women than in nonpostpartum women.
HEALTH SERVICES
physiciansweekly.com

Long-Term Effectiveness and Safety of Up to 48 Weeks’ Treatment with Topical Adapalene

Acne scarring is a common side effect. The goal was to see how adapalene 0.3 percent/benzoyl peroxide 2.5 percent gel treated atrophic scars in moderate to severe acne vulgaris for up to 48 weeks. Part 1 of this two-part trial involved applying A0.3/BPO2.5 gel or vehicle to each half-face for 24 weeks in a randomized, investigator-blinded, split-face design. Part 2 consisted of a 24-week open-label extension phase in which A0.3/BPO2.5 gel was administered to both sides of the face. The investigator’s atrophic acne scar count, Scar Global Assessment (SGA), acne lesion count, local tolerability, and safety were all evaluated. The 48-week study was completed by 41 of the 45 individuals who started Part 2. The majority of the individuals had moderate acne with modest scarring at the start. On the half-face treated for 48 weeks with A0.3/BPO2.5, the scar count decreased by 21.7 percent at week 24 and 26.9 percent at week 48. Scar count rose by 16.7 percent at week 24 and decreased by 22.7 percent between weeks 24 and 48 for the half-face treated with vehicle followed by 24 weeks of A0.3/BPO2.5. The half-face treated with A0.3/BPO2.5 for 48 weeks showed a lower final atrophic scar count and a greater proportion of SGA clean/almost clear. Both sides of the face experienced significant decreases in acne lesions between baseline and week 48.
SKIN CARE
physiciansweekly.com

American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, Nov. 4-8

The annual meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology was held from Nov. 4 to 8 in New Orleans and attracted approximately 3,500 participants from around the world, including allergy and immunology specialists as well as other health care professionals. The conference featured presentations focusing on the latest advances in the prevention and treatment of asthma, food and medication allergies, immune dysfunction, and sleep apnea.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
physiciansweekly.com

HFpEF: ARNI Reduced NT-proBNP But Did Not Increase Exercise Capacity

The angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI) sacubitril/valsartan brought significantly decreased plasma N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) levels compared with both standard renin angiotensin system (RAS) inhibitor treatment and placebo in heart failure patients with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF; >40%), according to results from the PARALLAX study. Sacubitril/valsartan did not, however, significantly improve 6-minute walk distance or quality of life.
FITNESS
physiciansweekly.com

Influence Of Hemodynamic Force On Patients With Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm

The objective of this study was to determine the influence of hemodynamic force on the development of type III endoleak and branch thrombosis after complex endovascular thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm repair. Patients with thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm, within surgical range, treated with a fenestrated or branched endovascular aneurysm repair from 2014 to 2018 and with 3-month control computed tomography angiography were selected. Demographic variables, aneurysm anatomy, and endograft conformation were analyzed retrospectively from a prospective registry. The hemodynamic force was calculated using the mass and momentum conservation equations.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
lauderdalelakes.org

Funding Available for Home Repair Program

The City of Lauderdale Lakes is offering an minor home repair grant to low income households up to a maximum award of $40,000. Eligible improvements include but are not limited to, life safety, plumbing, electrical, roofing, windows, HVAC and handicap accessibility. Funding is limited and available on a first-come, first-served, first-qualified, basis.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy