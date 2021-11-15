ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Second Wave of Kids with MIS-C More Severe than First

By Michelle Taylor
laboratoryequipment.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second wave of children diagnosed with multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) experienced more severe illness than the first wave, according to a new study published by doctors at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. The researchers say this uptick in severity could be due to repeated exposure over time to...

www.laboratoryequipment.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motherly

More than 1.5 million kids have received their first Covid vaccine

Since Nov. 2, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine for kids between the ages of 5 and 11, more than 1.5 million kids have already received their first shot. The vaccine rollout program has moved swiftly—and so have many families. With stuffed...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mis#Cdc#Immune System#Second Wave Of Kids#Mis C#Kawasaki
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Shut Down Anti-Vaxxers With This Message

Coronavirus cases are going down but not fast enough for the pandemic to seem anywhere near over. Concerned with the cases still infecting so much of the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with IDEAS host Nahlah Ayed, and was asked about those who are skeptical to the science. Read on for six life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Claims That COVID Jabs Can Be Used To Track You With ‘Luciferase’ Are False – The Substance Isn’t Even In The Vaccine

Emerald Robinson, the White House correspondent for the conservative news network Newsmax, recently tweeted that Moderna’s COVID vaccine contains luciferase “so that you can be tracked”. “Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends,” she added. This claim, which was later deleted, echoes claims previously...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy