The Smithville-DeKalb County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting ceremony for The Male Room Brotique’s new location at 102 W. Main Street in downtown Smithville. The Male Room Brotique opened May 2021, and thanks to the overwhelming support of the local community, as well as out-of-town visitors, the business outgrew its former location. Owner and manager, Sommer Luna, wants to thank all the wonderful customers who helped her to realize her dream.

SMITHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO