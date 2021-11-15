Pella to consider redrawing precinct boundaries

A graphic provided by the city of Pella shows proposed redistricting for the city. Provided graphic

PELLA — While much of the redistricting focus rests on the state level, the topic reaches the local levels, as well.

The Pella City Council on Tuesday will being consideration of new precinct boundaries for the city.

The once-a-decade process follows the delivery of Census data. That data showed a population increase for Pella of 112 from 2010 to 2020.

The city must redraw its precinct boundaries to comply with Iowa law.

By Iowa code, the ideal precinct population would be 2,616, with a maximum deviation of 10%. Based on Census data, the city’s third ward would be too large to comply with that law.

Bases on Census data, there are 2,563 who live in the city’s first ward, 2,535 in the second ward, 2,985 in the third ward and 2,381 in the fourth ward. The third ward was the only one of the four to see a population increase.

The proposal would not impact current council members, other than slightly altering who their constituents are.

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include ordinances on small cellular wireless facilities and Highway 136 monument signage.

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. The public can attend via computer by visiting https://join.me/CityofPella. Public can also attend via telephone by dialing 720.650.5050 and entering access code 962 389 622#.