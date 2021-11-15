ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Pella to consider redrawing precinct boundaries

By KYLE OCKER Editor
Oskaloosa Herald
Oskaloosa Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjpRN_0cxaZjTg00
A graphic provided by the city of Pella shows proposed redistricting for the city. Provided graphic

PELLA — While much of the redistricting focus rests on the state level, the topic reaches the local levels, as well.

The Pella City Council on Tuesday will being consideration of new precinct boundaries for the city.

The once-a-decade process follows the delivery of Census data. That data showed a population increase for Pella of 112 from 2010 to 2020.

The city must redraw its precinct boundaries to comply with Iowa law.

By Iowa code, the ideal precinct population would be 2,616, with a maximum deviation of 10%. Based on Census data, the city’s third ward would be too large to comply with that law.

Bases on Census data, there are 2,563 who live in the city’s first ward, 2,535 in the second ward, 2,985 in the third ward and 2,381 in the fourth ward. The third ward was the only one of the four to see a population increase.

The proposal would not impact current council members, other than slightly altering who their constituents are.

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include ordinances on small cellular wireless facilities and Highway 136 monument signage.

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. The public can attend via computer by visiting https://join.me/CityofPella. Public can also attend via telephone by dialing 720.650.5050 and entering access code 962 389 622#.

Comments / 0

Related
Oskaloosa Herald

Council approves new Pella Fiber rates

PELLA — The City of Pella has updated rates for Pella Fiber services. Pella City Council amended previously approved rates during regular session Nov. 16. Internet service rates for tax exempt entities include:. • $75 per month for Internet 150. • $125 per month for Internet 300. • $300 per...
PELLA, IA
richmondconfidential.org

Richmond city manager gets big payout to move on, agreement shows

Less than two years after being named Richmond city manager, Laura Snideman will leave the position with more than $300,000 in severance and other payments, according to a separation agreement that Mayor Tom Butt shared publicly on Tuesday night. The City Council approved Snideman’s termination during a closed session earlier...
RICHMOND, CA
Oskaloosa Herald

Council votes on early childhood center contracts

OSKALOOSA — City Council members voted to execute contracts with Sidekick Development and Veenstra & Kim Inc. for consult and engineering services on the Early Childhood Education and Recreation Center project at the brief Nov. 15 regular meeting. The services will be for the remaining and final phases of the...
OSKALOOSA, IA
Sonoma Index Tribune

SVUSD looks to redraw district map

The Sonoma Valley Unified School District is resetting its district area boundaries – only two years after it initially set them in the first place. The boundary changes are required following the September release of the 2020 U.S. Census results, which showed that population shifts in the Sonoma Valley over the past decade have put the district’s current area boundaries out of compliance with the California Voting Rights Act (VRA).
SONOMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Pella, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Pella, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
CBS San Francisco

Hayward City Council Approves Resolution Apologizing For Institutionalized Racism Against BIPOC

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — The Hayward City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday apologizing to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) for past city policies that racially discriminated against them while formally acknowledging the institutionalized racism that has left a legacy of inequity. The resolution cites Hayward’s participation, along with the real estate and banking industries, in the practice of redlining, which prevented minorities from owning property within Hayward city limits. The discrimination steered Black and Latino families into neighboring unincorporated areas of Hayward, which lacked municipal services. The lasting effect has been the denial of intergenerational wealth-building; a disproportionately...
HAYWARD, CA
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

County adopts new commissioner precinct boundaries

Some Lampasas County residents will have a different commissioner representing them, effective with the new year. On Tuesday, the Lampasas County Commissioners Court held a public hearing on redrawing commissioner precincts, followed by a vote. The court voted unanimously on new precinct lines, even though they were not legally bound to change the boundaries. Commissioners expressed a need to…
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
emwd.org

EMWD Board to Consider Revisions to Division Boundaries

Perris, CA (November 18, 2021) — Eastern Municipal Water District (EMWD) has initiated the process to realign its Board Member divisions in response to population data from the 2020 census. As a government-authorized Special District, EMWD provides service to nearly 900,000 customers across a 558-square mile service area that stretches...
PERRIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#Precinct#The Pella City Council
abccolumbia.com

County: Precinct issues not preventing voting

Richland Co.(WOLO)–The director of the Richland County Elections and Voter Registration says issues have been reported at 11 different precincts Tuesday morning however they are not preventing residents from casting their ballots. Voters in Richland Co. are casting their ballots in runoffs in the City of Columbia’s mayoral race as...
COLUMBIA, SC
KGLO News

Ward & precinct boundaries, parking ticket fees among items for Mason City’s City Council tonight

MASON CITY — Several items are on the agenda for tonight’s meeting of the City Council in Mason City:. == The council will hold a public hearing and then consider the first reading setting the map for the city’s wards and precincts based on data from the 2020 Census. City Administrator Aaron Burnett says in a memo to the council that changes in the boundaries compared to those set after the 2010 Census are minimal. He says no households will be impacted by the new boundaries, as the changes are in areas where there are no homes.
MASON CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Globe Gazette

Clear Lake to redraw boundaries of wards two and three

Clear Lake's wards could be looking a little different come January. On Monday, the Clear Lake City Council met to review a lengthy agenda, with one of the topics being a review of the proposed changes to Clear Lake's second and third wards. The proposal to change the wards came...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella City Council to Discuss New Precincts Tuesday

The Pella City Council will discuss several topics during policy and planning Tuesday, including the process for new precinct boundaries in the city limits. Cities with populations greater than 3,500 must review precinct/ward boundaries after each decennial census to verify that each precinct has equivalent populations; the 2020 census resulted in a population increase of 112 for Pella, from 10,352 in 2010 to 10,464 in 2020.
PELLA, IA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: Suspicions abound as process advances to redraw St. Louis ward boundaries

Public confidence in the St. Louis Board of Aldermen’s ward-remapping process should be a key way to boost future voter participation. But the board has done a lousy job of building confidence and ensuring this process is as inclusive and transparent as it should be. Public input is being sought only after maps by the aldermanic Legislation Committee have been drafted. Public input seems to come as a pesky afterthought.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Oskaloosa Herald

Pella Historical receives state grants

PELLA — Pella Historical Museums is the recipient of two grants from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs (IDCA), one for $18,000 that supports salaries at the museums and one for $6,000 to assist in marketing costs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. IDCA awarded more than $2 million in grants total...
PELLA, IA
mpacorn.com

EDITORIAL: Redrawing political boundaries creates hard choices

If you’ve been keeping up with local news, even in passing, you know California’s government agencies, from park districts to congressional districts, are in the midst of redrawing voting maps. The process, known as redistricting, follows the release of the census data every 10 years and is done to ensure...
CAMARILLO, CA
wuwf.org

Santa Rosa commissioners refuse to redraw district boundaries

Santa Rosa County’s commissioners on Tuesday unanimously ignored the additional 35,000 people who are in the county — based on the 2020 census — as well as the state Constitution, when they refused to alter the boundaries of Districts 2 and 4. Commissioners disputed a proposal that included a population increase of 23% to 188,000 between 2010 and 2020.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
kicdam.com

City of Spencer Working to Redraw Ward Boundaries Based On Census Data

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is beginning the process of looking at redrawing its ward boundaries to better reflect the 2020 Census data. Mayor Kevin Robinson says the state redistricting process triggered the city’s 60-day deadline to approve new maps. And who is responsible for drawing the new...
SPENCER, IA
Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa, IA
454
Followers
53
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Oskaloosa Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy