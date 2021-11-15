ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Inhibition of gap junction communication between cells can induce apoptosis of corpus cavernosum smooth muscle in guinea pigs.

By References PubMed
physiciansweekly.com
 5 days ago

In this study, we aimed to investigate the effect of gap junction (GJ) on apoptosis of smooth muscle. Forty adult male guinea pigs were randomly divided into four groups with 10 guinea pigs in each group. Adeno-associated virus (AAV) and Gap27 were injected at the root of the corpus cavernosum. Two...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Cdc25A inhibits autophagy-mediated ferroptosis by upregulating ErbB2 through PKM2 dephosphorylation in cervical cancer cells

Cervical cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women, and treatment for cervical cancer is very limited. Emerging evidence suggests that targeting ferroptosis is a promising way to treat cancer. Here, we investigated the role of ferroptosis in cervical cancer, with a focus on the Cdc25A/PKM2/ErbB2 axis. Cervical cancer cells were treated with sorafenib to induce ferroptosis. Cellular MDA/ROS/GSH/iron detection assays were used to measure ferroptosis. MTT assays were performed to assess cell viability. qRT-PCR, western blot, and immunostaining assays were performed to measure the levels of proteins. Autophagy was monitored by fluorescence microscopy. Nuclear and cytosolic fractions were isolated to examine the location of PKM2 modifications. Co-IP experiments were conducted to determine the Cdc25A/PKM2 interaction. ChIP assays were performed to measure the binding affinity between H3K9Ac and the ErbB3 promoter, and a dual luciferase assay was performed to examine the transcriptional activity of ErbB2. A nude mouse xenograft model was used to examine the effects of the Cdc25A/ErbB2 axis on tumour growth in vivo. Cdc25A was elevated in human cervical cancer tissues but was reduced during sorafenib-induced ferroptosis of cervical cancer cells. Overexpression of Cdc25A inhibited sorafenib-induced ferroptosis by dephosphorylating nuclear PKM2 and suppressing autophagy. Cdc25A regulated autophagy-induced ferroptosis by increasing ErbB2 levels via the PKM2"“pH3T11"“H3K9Ac pathway. Cdc25A increased the resistance of cervical cancer to sorafenib, while knockdown of ErbB2 blocked these effects. Cdc25A suppressed autophagy-dependent ferroptosis in cervical cancer cells by upregulating ErbB2 levels through the dephosphorylation of PKM2. These studies revealed that Cdc25A/PKM2/ErbB2 pathway-regulated ferroptosis could serve as a therapeutic target in cervical cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Novel communication route discovered between the SARS-CoV-2 virus and human lung cells

New research from Cleveland State University could lead to improved antiviral treatments and vaccines for COVID-19 and similar viruses. An article published this week in the American Society of Microbiology's Journal of Virology provides significant insights into the host-virus relationship of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The research team,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Arsenite exposure inhibits the erythroid differentiation of human hematopoietic progenitor CD34"‰cells and causes decreased levels of hemoglobin

Arsenic exposure poses numerous threats to human health. Our previous work in mice has shown that arsenic causes anemia by inhibiting erythropoiesis. However, the impacts of arsenic exposure on human erythropoiesis remain largely unclear. We report here that low-dose arsenic exposure inhibits the erythroid differentiation of human hematopoietic progenitor cells (HPCs). The impacts of arsenic (in the form of arsenite; As3+) on red blood cell (RBC) development was evaluated using a long-term culture of normal human bone marrow CD34+-HPCs stimulated in vitro to undergo erythropoiesis. Over the time course studied, we analyzed the expression of the cell surface antigens CD34, CD71 and CD235a, which are markers commonly used to monitor the progression of HPCs through the stages of erythropoiesis. Simultaneously, we measured hemoglobin content, which is an important criterion used clinically for diagnosing anemia. As compared to control, low-dose As3+ exposure (100Â nM and 500Â nM) inhibited the expansion of CD34+-HPCs over the time course investigated; decreased the number of committed erythroid progenitors (BFU-E and CFU-E) and erythroblast differentiation in the subsequent stages; and caused a reduction of hemoglobin content. These findings demonstrate that low-dose arsenic exposure impairs human erythropoiesis, likely by combined effects on various stages of RBC formation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The GPI-anchored protein CD109 protects hematopoietic progenitor cells from undergoing erythroid differentiation induced by TGF-Î²

Although a glycosylphosphatidylinositol-anchored protein (GPI-AP) CD109 serves as a TGF-Î² co-receptor and inhibits TGF-Î² signaling in keratinocytes, the role of CD109 on hematopoietic stem progenitor cells (HSPCs) remains unknown. We studied the effect of CD109 knockout (KO) or knockdown (KD) on TF-1, a myeloid leukemia cell line that expresses CD109, and primary human HSPCs. CD109-KO or KD TF-1 cells underwent erythroid differentiation in the presence of TGF-Î². CD109 was more abundantly expressed in hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) than in multipotent progenitors and HSPCs of human bone marrow (BM) and cord blood but was not detected in mouse HSCs. Erythroid differentiation was induced by TGF-Î² to a greater extent in CD109-KD cord blood or iPS cell-derived megakaryocyte"“erythrocyte progenitor cells (MEPs) than in wild-type MEPs. When we analyzed the phenotype of peripheral blood MEPs of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria who had both GPI(+) and GPI(âˆ’) CD34+ cells, the CD36 expression was more evident in CD109âˆ’ MEPs than CD109+ MEPs. In summary, CD109 suppresses TGF-Î² signaling in HSPCs, and the lack of CD109 may increase the sensitivity of PIGA-mutated HSPCs to TGF-Î², thus leading to the preferential commitment of erythroid progenitor cells to mature red blood cells in immune-mediated BM failure.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinea Pigs#Inhibition#Apoptosis#Medical College#Tunel#Aav#Shihezi University#Department Of Urology#Institute Of Urology#Gannan Medical University
Nature.com

Knockdown of ubiquitin-like modifier-activating enzyme 2 promotes apoptosis of clear cell renal cell carcinoma cells

Small ubiquitin-related modifier (SUMO) proteins are involved in the development of tumors. Ubiquitin-like modifier-activating enzyme 2 (UBA2) is an important member of the SUMO modification system; however, its role in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) is unclear. Therefore, we investigated the expression and function of UBA2 in ccRCC. Both mRNA and protein expression levels of UBA2 were found to be higher in ccRCC than in normal renal tissues and significantly related to the tumor size, Fuhrman grade, and tumor stage. UBA2 knockdown inhibited ccRCC cell growth, promoted apoptosis in vitro and in vivo, and decreased the abundance of a p53 mutant, c-Myc, and key enzymes of the SUMO modification system. Meanwhile, overexpression of UBA2 had the opposite effects. Overexpression of the p53 mutant or c-Myc alleviated the effects of UBA2 knockdown on ccRCC cell proliferation and apoptosis. In conclusion, targeting UBA2 may have a therapeutic potential against ccRCC.
CANCER
Nature.com

CD73-positive extracellular vesicles promote glioblastoma immunosuppression by inhibiting T-cell clonal expansion

Extracellular vesicles are involved in the occurrence, progression and metastasis of glioblastoma (GBM). GBM can secrete a variety of tumour-derived extracellular vesicles (TDEVs) with high immunosuppressive activity that remotely suppress the systemic immune system, and therapy targeting TDEVs has potential efficacy. In this study, we detected a higher concentration of CD73+ TDEVs enriched in exosomes in central and peripheral body fluids of GBM patients than in those of patients with other brain tumours (low-grade glioma or brain metastases from melanoma or non-small-cell lung cancer). High CD73 expression was detected on the surface of T cells, and this CD73 was derived from TDEVs secreted by GBM cells. In vitro, we observed that CD73+ TDEVs released by GBM cell lines could be taken up by T cells. Moreover, excess adenosine was produced by AMP degradation around T cells and by adenosine receptor 2A (A2AR)-dependent inhibition of aerobic glycolysis and energy-related metabolic substrate production, thereby inhibiting the cell cycle entry and clonal proliferation of T cells. In vivo, defects in exosomal synthesis and CD73 expression significantly inhibited tumour growth in GBM tumour-bearing mice and restored the clonal proliferation of T cells in the central and peripheral regions. These data indicate that CD73+ TDEVs can be used as a potential target for GBM immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Common cardiac medications potently inhibit ACE2 binding to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike, and block virus penetration and infectivity in human lung cells

To initiate SARS-CoV-2 infection, the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) on the viral spike protein must first bind to the host receptor ACE2 protein on pulmonary and other ACE2-expressing cells. We hypothesized that cardiac glycoside drugs might block the binding reaction between ACE2 and the Spike (S) protein, and thus block viral penetration into target cells. To test this hypothesis we developed a biochemical assay for ACE2:Spike binding, and tested cardiac glycosides as inhibitors of binding. Here we report that ouabain, digitoxin, and digoxin, as well as sugar-free derivatives digitoxigenin and digoxigenin, are high-affinity competitive inhibitors of ACE2 binding to the Original [D614] S1 and the Î±/Î²/Î³ [D614G] S1 proteins. These drugs also inhibit ACE2 binding to the Original RBD, as well as to RBD proteins containing the Î² [E484K], Mink [Y453F] and Î±/Î²/Î³ [N501Y] mutations. As hypothesized, we also found that ouabain, digitoxin and digoxin blocked penetration by SARS-CoV-2 Spike-pseudotyped virus into human lung cells, and infectivity by native SARS-CoV-2. These data indicate that cardiac glycosides may block viral penetration into the target cell by first inhibiting ACE2:RBD binding. Clinical concentrations of ouabain and digitoxin are relatively safe for short term use for subjects with normal hearts. It has therefore not escaped our attention that these common cardiac medications could be deployed worldwide as inexpensive repurposed drugs for anti-COVID-19 therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Nature.com

Short-interval intracortical inhibition and facilitation targeting upper and lower limb muscles

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) can be used to study excitability of corticospinal neurons in human motor cortex. It is currently not fully elucidated if corticospinal neurons in the hand vs. leg representation show the same or different regulation of their excitability by GABAAergic and glutamatergic interneuronal circuitry. Using a paired-pulse TMS protocol we tested short-interval intracortical inhibition (SICI) and short-interval intracortical facilitation (SICF) in 18 healthy participants. Motor evoked potentials were evoked in one hand (abductor digiti minimi) and one leg muscle (tibialis anterior), with systematic variation of the intensities of the first (S1) and second (S2) pulse between 60 and 140% resting motor threshold (RMT) in 10% steps, at two interstimulus intervals of 1.5 and 2.1Â ms. For the hand and leg motor representations and for both interstimulus intervals, SICI occurred if the intensities of S1"‰<"‰RMT and S2"‰>"‰RMT, while SICF predominated if S1"‰="‰S2"‰â‰¤"‰RMT, or S1"‰>"‰RMT and S2"‰<"‰RMT. Findings confirm and extend previous evidence that the regulation of excitability of corticospinal neurons of the hand versus leg representation in human primary cortex through GABAAergic and glutamatergic interneuronal circuits is highly similar, and that corticospinal neurons of both representations are activated by TMS transsynaptically in largely identical ways.
DENMARK
Nature.com

CircESRP1 inhibits clear cell renal cell carcinoma progression through the CTCF-mediated positive feedback loop

Circular RNA (circRNA), a closed continuous loop formed by back-splicing, has been confirmed to be implicated in a variety of human diseases including cancers. However, the underlying molecular mechanism of circRNA regulating the progression of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) remains largely unclear. In the present study, we identified a novel circular RNA, circESRP1, that derived from the ESRP1 gene locus at 8q22.1 exons. Lower expression of circESRP1 was found in clear cell RCC (ccRCC) tissues and cell lines. Besides, circESRP1 expression level showed inversely correlated with the advanced tumor size, TNM stage and distant metastasis of ccRCC. The expression level of circESRP1 exhibited a positive correlation with CTCF protein but negatively correlated with miR-3942 in 79 ccRCC tissues. In vivo experiments, we found that overexpression of circESRP1 effectively repressed xenograft tumor growth and inhibited c-Myc-mediated EMT progression. CircESRP1 acted as a sponge to competitively bind with miR-3942 as confirmed through RNA pull-down, RIP and dual-luciferase reporter assays. Moreover, CTCF, a downstream target of miR-3942, was validated to specifically promote the circESRP1 transcript expression and regulated by circESRP1/miR-3942 pathway to form a positive feedback loop. We also revealed that the circESRP1/miR-3942/CTCF feedback loop regulated the ccRCC cell functions via c-Myc mediated EMT process. This study provides a novel regulatory model of circRNA via forming a positive-feedback loop that perpetuates the circESRP1/miR-3942/CTCF axis, suggesting that this signaling may serve as a novel target for the treatment of ccRCC.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Ionizing irradiation-induced Fgr in senescent cells mediates fibrosis

The role of cellular senescence in radiation-induced pulmonary fibrosis (RIPF) and the underlying mechanisms are unknown. We isolated radiation-induced senescent tdTOMp16 positive mesenchymal stem cells, established their absence of cell division, then measured levels of irradiation-induced expression of biomarkers of senescence by RNA-seq analysis. We identified a Log2 6.17-fold upregulation of tyrosine kinase Fgr, which was a potent inducer of biomarkers of fibrosis in target cells in non-contact co-cultures. Inhibition of Fgr by shRNA knockdown did not block radiation-induced senescence in vitro; however, both shRNA knockdown, or addition of a specific small-molecule inhibitor of Fgr, TL02-59, abrogated senescent cell induction of profibrotic genes in transwell-separated target cells. Single-cell RNA-seq (scRNAseq) analysis of mouse lungs at day 150 after 20"‰Gy thoracic irradiation revealed upregulation of Fgr in senescent neutrophils, and macrophages before detection of lung fibrosis. Thus, upregulated Fgr in radiation-induced senescent cells mediates RIPF and is a potential therapeutic target for the prevention of this radiation late effect.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Genetic And Protein Structural Evaluation

This study clearly states that Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) are associated with loss of regulation of the alternative pathway of complement and its resulting overactivation. As rare diseases, genetic variants leading to aHUS and C3G were previously analysed in relatively low patient numbers. To improve this analysis, data were pooled from six centres. Totals of 610 rare variants for aHUS and 82 for C3G were presented in an interactive database for 13 genes. Using allele frequency comparisons with the Exome Aggregation Consortium as a reference genome, the patients with aHUS showed significantly more protein-altering ultrarare variants (allele frequency <0.01%) in five genes CFH, CFI, CD46, C3, and DGKE. In patients with C3G, the corresponding association was only found for C3 and CFH. Protein structure analyses of these five proteins showed distinct differences in the positioning of these variants in C3 and FH. For aHUS, variants were clustered at the C-terminus of FH and implicated changes in the binding of FH to host cell surfaces.
SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Drug That Runs This Country

A psychoactive drug is a substance that affects one’s mental processes. Non-prescribed and over-the-counter substances can also be psychoactive drugs. It’s transacted at truck stops. Law firm conference rooms. Mom-and-pop donut shops in the presence of complicit police officers. Over ninety percent of American adults score some every day. It’s become so commonplace, people rarely speak about it. They don’t consider it shameful at all. And yet, it’s a psychoactive drug that stimulates the same part of the central nervous system that cocaine and methamphetamine do.
COMBAT SPORTS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy