Inhibition of gap junction communication between cells can induce apoptosis of corpus cavernosum smooth muscle in guinea pigs.

Circular RNA (circRNA), a closed continuous loop formed by back-splicing, has been confirmed to be implicated in a variety of human diseases including cancers. However, the underlying molecular mechanism of circRNA regulating the progression of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) remains largely unclear. In the present study, we identified a novel circular RNA, circESRP1, that derived from the ESRP1 gene locus at 8q22.1 exons. Lower expression of circESRP1 was found in clear cell RCC (ccRCC) tissues and cell lines. Besides, circESRP1 expression level showed inversely correlated with the advanced tumor size, TNM stage and distant metastasis of ccRCC. The expression level of circESRP1 exhibited a positive correlation with CTCF protein but negatively correlated with miR-3942 in 79 ccRCC tissues. In vivo experiments, we found that overexpression of circESRP1 effectively repressed xenograft tumor growth and inhibited c-Myc-mediated EMT progression. CircESRP1 acted as a sponge to competitively bind with miR-3942 as confirmed through RNA pull-down, RIP and dual-luciferase reporter assays. Moreover, CTCF, a downstream target of miR-3942, was validated to specifically promote the circESRP1 transcript expression and regulated by circESRP1/miR-3942 pathway to form a positive feedback loop. We also revealed that the circESRP1/miR-3942/CTCF feedback loop regulated the ccRCC cell functions via c-Myc mediated EMT process. This study provides a novel regulatory model of circRNA via forming a positive-feedback loop that perpetuates the circESRP1/miR-3942/CTCF axis, suggesting that this signaling may serve as a novel target for the treatment of ccRCC.
