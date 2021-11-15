ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The fraud of Biden's inflation

By Richard W. Rahn
Washington Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest financial fraud in history is now being inflicted on the American people and others in the form of inflation. Do you find it odd that banks and other financial institutions provide mortgage loans to millions at an approximately 3% interest rate for 30 years, while the government reports that...

m.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
David Malpass
The Week

Inflation doesn't mean the Biden agenda is impossible. It means it's not free.

Back in September, one of the more widely-derided talking points by the Biden administration regarding the "Build Back Better" agenda was that it "costs zero dollars." The derision was deserved: some versions of the constantly-changing reconciliation bill were adequately paid for through tax increases such that, over a ten-year horizon, they didn't add to the federal deficit, but that's not at all the same thing as saying that they cost literally nothing.
BUSINESS
The Week

The October inflation report might spell doom for what's left of Biden's agenda

The latest news on inflation is bad: Consumer prices were up in October by 6.2 percent over a year ago, so high that American workers are losing ground despite recent wage gains. That's grim news for Democrats who have lately been feeling the wrath of voters — but also because it might stymie their efforts to pass the "Build Back Better" social welfare bill.
BUSINESS
audacy.com

Biden acknowledges nation's inflation concerns, calls rising costs 'worrisome'

While speaking at the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday, President Joe Biden acknowledged that he’s heard the American people’s concerns over the steep and sudden inflation increase over the last month. “The American people, in the midst of an economic crisis, that recovery is showing strong results, but not to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Economy#Mortgage#American#Treasury#Energy#Transportation
wgxa.tv

Biden's bill will make inflation worse, economic expert says

WASHINGTON (SBG)- Just weeks ahead of the holiday season a new report revealed U.S. inflation hit a 31-year high in October, as consumer prices increase more than six percent from just a year ago. According to former White House Economic Steve Moore, the inflation crisis has emerged for a number...
BUSINESS
KABC

Biden’s worst-inflation-in 30-years causes Wall Street drop

(New York, NY) — A key inflation report is the reason for a down day on Wall Street. Before the market opened, it was revealed the consumer price index rose six-point-two over the last 12 months. That’s the highest mark in more than 30 years. As a result, stocks had a down day. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 240 points to 36-080. The S&P 500 fell 39 points to 46-47. The Nasdaq lost 264 points to 15-623.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
erienewsnow.com

'It's worrisome': Biden addresses inflation concerns during Baltimore speech

President Joe Biden took his sales pitch for the newly passed bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road Wednesday, highlighting the effect of the bill on supply chains and acknowledging Americans' concerns about rising prices -- hours after new inflation statistics revealed that US consumer prices are surging more than they have in 30 years.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Will Joe Biden learn Jimmy Carter’s inflation lesson?

In the 1980 presidential campaign, the Republican challenger, Ronald Reagan, said, “A recession is when your neighbor is out of work, a depression is when you are out of work … and a recovery is when Jimmy Carter is out of work.” The Gipper turned out to be correct. The gale-force winds of rising inflation had knocked working-class people to the ground, with paychecks shrinking month after month. Reagan wound up winning a landslide victory, and Carter was bounced out of office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
seillinoisnews.com

Miller blames inflation on 'reckless' spending by Congress, Biden's economic agenda

Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-Danville) fears where the country could be headed if Democrats in Washington get more of their way. “Democrats want to pass Build Back Broke without knowing how much it cost,” she posted on Twitter. “The crushing inflation that is causing prices to go up and the value of our paychecks & savings to go down is the result of reckless spending by Congress and Biden’s plan is to tax & spend even more.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Here's what Joe Biden can -- and can't -- do to fight inflation

Soaring inflation is quickly becoming a political liability for President Joe Biden, who has shifted his public message to acknowledging the problem and commiserating with Americans over higher prices. But even as his administration scrambles to pull all available levers to bring prices down, there remains little that Biden --...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

From crab balls to cars, Biden's hometown feels inflation pinch

A pizzeria in President Joe Biden's hometown Wilmington recently took sparkling water off the menu because it got so pricey managers figured no one would buy it. At the car dealership that Biden's presidential motorcade occasionally passes when he comes to town, sales people have had trouble keeping new vehicles in stock, while prices for their used models have climbed ever higher in recent months. "Each day is a new day. We're not really sure what's going to happen in the business or in the economy when we wake up in the morning," said Jim Ursomarso, vice president of Union Park Automotive. The wave of inflation that's swept the United States this year as Covid-19 vaccines have helped businesses reopen and consumers spend has spared no part of the country -- not even Wilmington, the city that has provided a backdrop for much of Biden's political career.
WILMINGTON, DE
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz on Biden’s Inflation Crisis: ‘With this Administration, the Cruelty is the Point’

Joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss reckless Democrat spending, China, and a new radical Biden nominee. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week joined Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss the Biden administration’s inflation crisis caused by reckless Democrat spending, the administration’s capitulation to China, and a new radical Biden nominee, Saule Omarova. Read highlights of Sen. Cruz’s interview below.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy