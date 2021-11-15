Braison Cyrus releases haunting debut album ‘Javelina’

It’s been a year, two years, that can feel like a decade. Do you need a good cry?. It happened for me somewhere in the middle of “Teach a Rat to Fish,” the fourth song on This Guitar Was Stolen Along With Years of Our Lives, the new album by New Haven-born and raised indie hip hop hero Julio Ramos, a.k.a. Ceschi. The effect was cumulative, starting with the album’s opener, “Long Shot,” and proceeding through the second and third songs, “Consider It a Win” and “Heaven at Your Fingertips.” The emotions were all there, raw and real; This Guitar is maybe the most vulnerable recording ever done by an artist known for being raw and real for years. But there was something about the way the middle section of “Teach a Rat to Fish” unfolded, something in the combination of the flow of Ceschi’s rap, the tone of his voice and the instrumentation swirling around him, that suddenly cracked something open, and there I was, crying in the car, my hands on the steering wheel as I shot north up Route 8 in the dark somewhere north of Waterbury. In the liner notes to the album, Ceschi wrote that the song is “specifically written for my good friends Bobby and Pepe who are in federal prison right now,” and that’s what the lyrics are about. But at that point I was crying about everything, the past two years — no, the past several years and what it has revealed about the country we live in — the day-to-day work I see all around me of people trying to keep it together, the people I know who’ve gotten sick, the people I know who are mourning those they’ve lost.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 8 DAYS AGO