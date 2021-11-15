ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Braison Cyrus releases haunting debut album ‘Javelina’

theorion.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite coming from a musical family, Braison Cyrus never envisioned himself as a musician. He dislikes being in front of a camera and has a deeper relationship with story telling rather than song writing. Cyrus’ debut album “Javelina” explores a compilation of short stories that sprawl across the American...

theorion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

A frail but in command Phil Collins guides Genesis in a potential farewell

Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
ROCK MUSIC
mixmag.net

Qrion releases her debut album, ‘I Hope It Lasts Forever’

Japanese DJ and producer Qrion has released her debut album, ‘I Hope It Lasts Forever’. It follows the release of singles ‘Your Love’, ‘11-11’ and ‘Proud’, which have garnered fans including Pete Tong, Solumun and Mall Grab. The album has dropped on Above & Beyond’s imprint Anjunadeep. Read this next:...
MUSIC
oneedm.com

gardenstate Releases Debut Album, “Inspirations”

Gardenstate, the collaborative effort between Sweden’s super-producer Marcus Schössow and promoter Matt Felner, has released its debut album. Entitled “Inspirations,” the album crosses 90s Trance and Melodic Techno, and is heavily Breaks influenced. Additionally, the record features collaborations with Gabriel & Dresden, Andy Moor, PROFF, SøNIN, and West Of The Sun. There’s also a team up with Gjon’s Tears, which is a rework of his 2020 Eurovision entry, “Tears”.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
gratefulweb.com

Alicia Stockman Releases Her Debut Album 'These Four Walls'

Alicia Stockman is a Utah-based folk-meets-Americana singer-songwriter whose music pulls back the veil to reveal everyday vulnerability. Her songs are written like intimate moments, drawing listeners into a relatable emotional journey. At a young age, Alicia Stockman began her deep love for music, compelled by the vivid storytelling of powerhouse...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Polo & Pan Release “Requiem” as a Haunting, Star-Studded Live Music Video

Last June, Polo & Pan released their long-awaited sophomore LP, Cyclorama, saying, “This new musical voyage will take you on a journey through life, from birth to death and on to transcendence.” That journey came to be one of our favorite listening experiences of the year. Today, we get a live reimagining of the morose side of the album with a new music video for “Requiem.”
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Jason Aldean Releases 10th Album Today

Jason Aldean releases his 10th album today (November 12.) With 30 new tracks it’s divided into two discs. One titled Macon, the other titled Georgia. He says the music reflects both, where he’s from and how his hometown has shaped his music. Jason tells us more: [I just feel like if I was from anywhere else my music wouldn’t sound the same. I remember at 16 and 17 years old playing bars ad I would go to these after parties where all these musicians would hang out ya know and I’m playing after parties with Ronnie Hammond of Atlanta Rhythm Section. Ya know, I learned a lot from all those guys. To me it’s sorta paying tribute to my town and where I’m from and the place that I feel like shaped my music.] SOUNDCUE:35 (OC: shaped my music)
MACON, IL
24hip-hop.com

Longshot & Lazerbeak Releases New Album

Longshot and Lazerbeak have teamed up once again to bring us all a little bit closer with their sophomore collaborative album Spread Love. The follow-up to 2018’s Parades finds the duo more polished and focused with their sound and message. Spread Love is a little bit pop mixed in with boom bap, and flavored with a soul sound not commonly found in today’s music. Longshot & Lazerbeak’s chemistry is palpable throughout the album and is only getting better with each release.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Steve Earle
coolcleveland.com

Local Indie Rockers Napsack Celebrate Debut Album Release at Happy Dog

Local indie rock trio Napsack, newcomers to the area music scene, will celebrate the release of their debut album, the seven-song Put You First, at the Happy Dog this weekend. They describe their music as “Midwestern garage pop for the whole family.”. They’ve already previewed a couple of the tracks,...
ROCK MUSIC
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Bryan Lubeck Releases New Album "Midnight Sun"

Ally Venable Keeping True Blues Guitar Licks Alive. The Tuesday, October 26th program will find host Tom Lounges shining a light on the music and career of an artist coming to the Region for a performance in the Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Casino (29th & Burr St.) in Gary, Indiana on October 29th.
MUSIC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Musician Will Plyler to release Christmas album

ROCKY MOUNT — Will Plyler, a 2021 graduate of N.C. Wesleyan College’s entertainment arts music production program, will soon release his first Christmas album. The new album, “Once Upon a Silent Night,” will be available on all streaming platforms beginning Nov. 19. The album will contain original Christmas songs and...
MUSIC
Charleston City Paper

Dylan Swinson releases “Haunted” ahead of Nov. 19 show

Singer-songwriter Dylan Swinson’s early-2000s pop rock comes around again on “Haunted,” his new song inspired by one of his dreams that had a “nineties-children-ghost-video-Casper-meets-Wendy” vibe. In his dream he was back in his high school hometown in Delaware with his friends, and they wanted to go into this haunted house.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspen#Americana
New Haven Independent

Ceschi Releases The Album We Need

It’s been a year, two years, that can feel like a decade. Do you need a good cry?. It happened for me somewhere in the middle of “Teach a Rat to Fish,” the fourth song on This Guitar Was Stolen Along With Years of Our Lives, the new album by New Haven-born and raised indie hip hop hero Julio Ramos, a.k.a. Ceschi. The effect was cumulative, starting with the album’s opener, “Long Shot,” and proceeding through the second and third songs, “Consider It a Win” and “Heaven at Your Fingertips.” The emotions were all there, raw and real; This Guitar is maybe the most vulnerable recording ever done by an artist known for being raw and real for years. But there was something about the way the middle section of “Teach a Rat to Fish” unfolded, something in the combination of the flow of Ceschi’s rap, the tone of his voice and the instrumentation swirling around him, that suddenly cracked something open, and there I was, crying in the car, my hands on the steering wheel as I shot north up Route 8 in the dark somewhere north of Waterbury. In the liner notes to the album, Ceschi wrote that the song is “specifically written for my good friends Bobby and Pepe who are in federal prison right now,” and that’s what the lyrics are about. But at that point I was crying about everything, the past two years — no, the past several years and what it has revealed about the country we live in — the day-to-day work I see all around me of people trying to keep it together, the people I know who’ve gotten sick, the people I know who are mourning those they’ve lost.
NEW HAVEN, CT
delmartimes.net

Del Mar native releases Christmas album

Singer, actor and Del Mar native Ashley Fox Linton released her second album, “Christmas Will Keep Us Warm,” on streaming platforms. Fox, now based in Los Angeles, said the album was a way to “stay creative and keep making music” during the pandemic, when there were no opportunities to perform live. She was also doing a lot of voiceover work from her home studio, in addition to virtually teaching Shakespeare and acting for high school students.
DEL MAR, CA
Spin

Jack White to Release Two New Albums in 2022

A few weeks after unleashing “Taking Me Back,” Jack White has announced plans to release not one, but two albums in 2022. The first of those releases, Fear of Dawn, will be released on April 8, 2022. The second album, Entering Heaven Alive, arrives on July 22, 2022. White has...
MUSIC
lindenlink.com

Lindenwood student releases her first album

Lindenwood freshman student Chiedza Muchena is releasing her debut album on Friday, Nov. 19. Muchena is an international student from Zimbabwe, majoring in Music Performance and minoring in Jazz and Contemporary music. The “La musique est une façon de ma vie” album, which stands for “music is a way of...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
theconcordian.org

Album review: The Shackletons give an amazing debut record

Pure anticipation and excitement led up to this release. In 2019 I found a simple five-track EP in the CD section of the Chaska Goodwill. At the time I had no idea what pure gold I had picked up. The humble record I saved from the shelves was The Shackletons’ first lengthy release titled “The Horizon Lines EP.” Two years later, we have been graced with a full length, thirty-one-minute, twenty-one-second bottle of lightning.
ROCK MUSIC
Nashville Scene

Punk Heroes Hans Condor Release Their Debut Album, 15 Years in the Making

Update: Hans Condor's record release show has been rescheduled for Nov. 27. Dos Cobras will no longer be performing at the event. On a warm evening in early May, the parking-lot stage outside Soft Junk was buzzing with a combination of trepidation and crackling, anxious excitement. For the majority of...
NASHVILLE, TN
No Treble

Dave Young Releases 16th Solo Album, “Mantra”

Young and company tracked six original songs alongside four compositions by Thelonious Monk, Woody Shaw, and Horace Silver. Each song serves as a opportunity for the players to dig into the groove. “I like compositions that are not overly complicated in terms of harmonic changes – it makes the guys...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Dappy Releases Anticipated Album "Fortune"

UK rapper Dappy hasn't missed this year. Whether he's serving as a feature or delivering massive collaborations that dominate the summer, he's spent a large portion of 2021 building the anticipation for a new project. Now, he's unveiled Fortune in its entirety. It's a 13-song effort that finds Dappy highlighting his songwriting alongside some big collaborations. Artists like Stefflon Don, Nafe Smallz, Backroad Gee, and Abra Cadabra, who appeared on the previously released single, "Bolo," all contribute to the tracklist. Fortune also includes both of Dappy's "Daily Duppy" freestyles with GRM Daily.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy