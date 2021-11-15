ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4th and Inches: Another Look at the Husky Loss to ASU

By Trevor Mueller
 3 days ago
The scene around Montlake for the past week was tumultuous to say the least as the University of Washington football team dealt with the firing of coach Jimmy Lake, the dismissal of offensive coordinator John Donovan and a 35-30 loss at home to Arizona State.

The Huskies took the field on Saturday with an interim coach in Bob Gregory and a new offensive coordinator in Junior Adams.

The energy around the Husky sideline seemed more alive than it had been all season, with players revved up and ready to let out their pent-up emotions against the visiting Sun Devils.

The offense looked more efficient than it had all season by marching down the field twice for touchdowns on their the first two series that put Washington up 14-0. The creativity and the balanced attack were new features.

The coaching staff split the quarterback duties between starter Dylan Morris and true freshman Sam Huard, sending the youngster in to begin first-half possessions from the Husky 5 and 10.

However, the second half once more exposed many of the issues that have plagued this Husky team. It wore down and the defense surrendered a 24-14 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Arizona State took the lead for the first time inside the final two minutes and scored twice, with Morris throwing a pick-6 that put the game out of reach for the Huskies, who scored again right before the end.

Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller break down the good and the bad from the ASU loss.

