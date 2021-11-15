Physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modelling of tamsulosin to related CYP2D6*10 allele.
physiciansweekly.com
5 days ago
Tamsulosin, a selective [Formula: see text]-adrenoceptor blocker, is commonly used for alleviation of lower urinary tract symptoms related to benign prostatic hyperplasia. Tamsulosin is predominantly metabolized by CYP3A4 and CYP2D6 enzymes, and several studies reported the effects of CYP2D6 genetic polymorphism on the pharmacokinetics of tamsulosin. This study aims to develop...
This study clearly states that Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) are associated with loss of regulation of the alternative pathway of complement and its resulting overactivation. As rare diseases, genetic variants leading to aHUS and C3G were previously analysed in relatively low patient numbers. To improve this analysis, data were pooled from six centres. Totals of 610 rare variants for aHUS and 82 for C3G were presented in an interactive database for 13 genes. Using allele frequency comparisons with the Exome Aggregation Consortium as a reference genome, the patients with aHUS showed significantly more protein-altering ultrarare variants (allele frequency <0.01%) in five genes CFH, CFI, CD46, C3, and DGKE. In patients with C3G, the corresponding association was only found for C3 and CFH. Protein structure analyses of these five proteins showed distinct differences in the positioning of these variants in C3 and FH. For aHUS, variants were clustered at the C-terminus of FH and implicated changes in the binding of FH to host cell surfaces.
WDR45 plays an essential role in the early stage of autophagy. De novo heterozygous mutations in WDR45 have been known to cause Î²-propeller protein-associated neurodegeneration (BPAN), a subtype of neurodegeneration with brain iron accumulation (NBIA). Although BPAN patients display global developmental delay with intellectual disability, the neurodevelopmental pathophysiology of BPAN remains largely unknown. In the present study, we analyzed the physiological role of Wdr45 and pathophysiological significance of the gene abnormality during mouse brain development. Morphological and biochemical analyses revealed that Wdr45 is expressed in a developmental stage-dependent manner in mouse brain. Wdr45 was also found to be located in excitatory synapses by biochemical fractionation. Since WDR45 mutations are thought to cause protein degradation, we conducted acute knockdown experiments by in utero electroporation in mice to recapitulate the pathophysiological conditions of BPAN. Knockdown of Wdr45 caused abnormal dendritic development and synaptogenesis during corticogenesis, both of which were significantly rescued by co-expression with RNAi-resistant version of Wdr45. In addition, terminal arbors of callosal axons were less developed in Wdr45-deficient cortical neurons of adult mouse when compared to control cells. These results strongly suggest a pathophysiological significance of WDR45 gene abnormalities in neurodevelopmental aspects of BPAN.
A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
New concerns are being raised about side effects from the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus. Swedish health officials have now decided that a moratorium on giving the Moderna vaccine to anyone under 31 will be extended indefinitely, the U.K. Daily Mail reported. The pause on the Moderna shots had been scheduled to end on Dec. 1.
Washington — The first case of COVID-19 identified in Wuhan, China and presented as such by the World Health Organization was actually days later than previously believed and at an animal market, a top scientist said in the journal Science Thursday. Rather than the original patient being a man who...
The news about the novel coronavirus and the health disasters that it can trigger continues. It’s been just revealed that the novel virus can prevent lung tissue repair and regeneration. Check out the available reports about this matter below. Lung autopsies of covid 19 patients reveal data about potential treatment.
Scientists recently gained insights into how vitamin D functions to reduce inflammation caused by immune cells that might be relevant to the responses during severe COVID-19. In a study jointly published by Purdue University and the National Institutes of Health, scientists do just that. Majid Kazemian, assistant professor in the...
Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
A plant-based antiviral treatment for Covid-19, recently discovered by scientists at the University of Nottingham, has been found to be just as effective at treating all variants of the virus SARS-CoV-2, even the highly infectious Delta variant. The struggle to control the Covid-19 pandemic is made more difficult by the...
One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists.
Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication.
"Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
Nearly two years into the pandemic, it has become starkly clear that we need better treatments for COVID-19 for people in the earlier stages of disease.
Two new antiviral drugs could soon be the first effective oral treatments for COVID-19 to help keep people out of the hospital. An advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration plans to review the data supporting molnupiravir – a pill made by Merck and partner Ridgeback Therapeutics – on Nov. 30, 2021.
And in early November, Pfizer released preliminary results for its antiviral pill, Paxlovid, another potentially promising tool for COVID-19 treatment. On Nov....
The first case of Covid-19 identified in Wuhan, China and presented as such by the World Health Organization was actually days later than previously believed and at an animal market, a top scientist said in the journal Science Thursday.
Rather than the original patient being a man who had never been to the Wuhan market where wild and domestic animals were sold, the first known case of Covid-19 turns out to have been a woman who had worked in the market, virologist Michael Worobey wrote.
For Worobey, that key piece of information, and his analysis of other early cases of Covid-19 in the city, clearly tip the scales towards the virus having originated in an animal.
With no definitive evidence, debate has raged among experts since the start of the pandemic almost two years ago over the origin of the virus.
Years of faithfully taking 100 mg of aspirin daily did not stave off dementia in a study of more than 15,000 adults with type 2 diabetes, investigators with the ASCEND trial reported at the American Heart Association’s 2021 Virtual Scientific Sessions. The study investigators, led by Jane Armitage, MBBS, professor...
THURSDAY, Nov. 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The first human clinical trial of a nasal vaccine to slow the progression of Alzheimer disease is set to begin after nearly 20 years of research. This is a “remarkable milestone,” according to Howard Weiner, M.D., codirector of the Ann Romney Center for...
Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common cause of dementia, impacting roughly 44 million people worldwide.
In some nations, those numbers could triple in the next fifty years, and scientists are desperately trying to find ways to protect our aging populations.
Now, a novel method for treatment has been shown to successfully immunize mice against animal models of AD.
We still don't know if the approach can be used to vaccinate humans against the disease, but the results look promising compared to other attempts. The authors are now calling for commercial partners to help them take the research further.
"While the science is currently...
We examined in a rat model of Gulf War illness (GWI), the potential of (âˆ’)-epicatechin (Epi) to reverse skeletal muscle (SkM) atrophy and dysfunction, decrease mediators of inflammation and normalize metabolic perturbations. Male Wistar rats (n"‰="‰15) were provided orally with pyridostigmine bromide (PB) 1.3Â mg/kg/day, permethrin (PM) 0.13Â mg/kg/day (skin), DEET 40Â mg/kg/day (skin) and were physically restrained for 5Â min/day for 3Â weeks. A one-week period ensued to fully develop the GWI-like profile followed by 2Â weeks of either Epi treatment at 1Â mg/kg/day by gavage (n"‰="‰8) or water (n"‰="‰7) for controls. A normal, control group (n"‰="‰15) was given vehicle and not restrained. At 6Â weeks, animals were subjected to treadmill and limb strength testing followed by euthanasia. SkM and blood sampling was used for histological, biochemical and plasma pro-inflammatory cytokine and metabolomics assessments. GWI animals developed an intoxication profile characterized SkM atrophy and loss of function accompanied by increases in modulators of muscle atrophy, degradation markers and plasma pro-inflammatory cytokine levels. Treatment of GWI animals with Epi yielded either a significant partial or full normalization of the above stated indicators relative to normal controls. Plasma metabolomics revealed that metabolites linked to inflammation and SkM waste pathways were dysregulated in the GWI group whereas Epi, attenuated such changes. In conclusion, in a rat model of GWI, Epi partially reverses detrimental changes in SkM structure including modulators of atrophy, inflammation and select plasma metabolites yielding improved function.
Small molecule drugs form the backbone of modern medicine's therapeutic arsenal. Often less appreciated is the role that small molecules have had in advancing basic biology. In this Review, we highlight how resistance mutations have unlocked the potential of small molecule chemical probes to discover new biology. We describe key instances in which resistance mutations and related genetic variants yielded foundational biological insight and categorize these examples on the basis of their role in the discovery of novel molecular mechanisms, protein allostery, physiology and cell signaling. Next, we suggest ways in which emerging technologies can be leveraged to systematically introduce and characterize resistance mutations to catalyze basic biology research and drug discovery. By recognizing how resistance mutations have propelled biological discovery, we can better harness new technologies and maximize the potential of small molecules to advance our understanding of biology and improve human health.
Empirical evidence suggests that the effects of anthropogenic climate change, and heat in particular, could have a significant impact on mental health. This article investigates the correlation between heatwaves and/or relative humidity and suicide (fatal intentional self-harm) on a global scale. The covariance between heat/humidity and suicide was modelled using a negative binomial Poisson regression with data from 60 countries between 1979"“2016. Statistically significant increases and decreases in suicide were found, as well as many cases with no significant correlation. We found that relative humidity showed a more significant correlation with suicide compared to heatwaves and that both younger age groups and women seemed to be more significantly affected by changes in humidity and heatwave counts in comparison with the rest of the population. Further research is needed to provide a larger and more consistent basis for epidemiological studies; to understand better the connections among heat, humidity and mental health; and to explore in more detail which population groups are particularly impacted and why.
Patients with active psoriatic arthritis are better off with monotherapy with ustekinumab compared with the combination of methotrexate and ustekinumab. The combination causes more side effects and does not enhance efficacy or quality of life in these patients. Research shows that biologics like TNF inhibitors or cytokine blockers are the...
The risk of stillbirth is about twice as high for women with Covid compared to those without, and grew to about quadruple during the period when the Delta variant became dominant, a large US government study said Friday.
The analysis, carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was based on more than 1.2 million deliveries between March 2020 and September 2021 from a large US hospital database.
Overall, stillbirths were highly rare, accounting for 0.65 percent or 8,154 deliveries.
But, after using statistical methods to account for the effect of other variables that might bias the result, stillbirths were 1.47 times more common among Covid-positive mothers pre-Delta, 4.04 times higher after, and 1.90 times higher overall.
Comments / 0