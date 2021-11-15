ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Good estate planning is about more than who gets what

By Mark Winn
blufftonsun.com
 3 days ago

There are different rules that govern the distribution of assets depending on the type of asset. You can sort of think of it like different chess pieces move differently. For instance, if assets are owned jointly with the right of survivorship, they pass to the survivor(s) by operation of law. Typically,...

www.blufftonsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Real Estate Matters: Appraising a home is more art than science

Q: We live in a west coast Florida beach town. We applied for a cash out refinance in June 2021, so that we could consolidate our finances and pay off our mortgage on a long-held home in the north. We were shocked, as was the lender, when the appraisal came...
REAL ESTATE
SmartAsset

401(k) Inheritance Tax Rules: Estate Planning

Inheriting a 401(k) can add a wrinkle to your financial plan from a tax perspective. Under 401(k) inheritance tax rules, any assets passed on from one person to another are taxable. The rules for inheriting retirement plans, including workplace plans … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Inheritance Tax Rules: Estate Planning appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
bctv.org

IRS Announces Changes to Retirement Plans for 2022

Next year taxpayers can put an extra $1,000 into their 401(k) plans. The IRS recently announced that the 2022 contribution limit for 401(k) plans will increase to $20,500. The agency also announced cost‑of‑living adjustments that may affect pension plan and other retirement-related savings next year. Highlights of changes for 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

Grant Deed vs. Deed of Trust

As a homeowner, you may use a deed to transfer ownership or take out a loan on your property. There are several different types of deeds that you may use, but two of the most common are grant deeds and … Continue reading → The post Grant Deed vs. Deed of Trust appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Planning#Estate Taxes#Tax Deferral#Income Taxes
realtybiznews.com

What to Look for in a Good Real Estate Agent

You may think that, when you buy a house, the only important thing is the house itself. While the house will play the biggest role, a good estate agent can help you find the perfect house. If you want to sell your house, a good estate agent can also be the difference between your house selling quickly or staying on the market for months.
REAL ESTATE
SmartAsset

Real Estate: 1031 Exchange Examples

When investors want to diversify their portfolios, they often consider real estate. But if you’re interested in real property, you need to know the ins and outs of purchasing and selling. One method many investors rely on is called a … Continue reading → The post Real Estate: 1031 Exchange Examples appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
NJ.com

If a beneficiary doesn’t pay taxes, do I have to?

Q. As the executrix and beneficiary of an estate, am I responsible to pay taxes on the sale of a home even though someone else’s name was on the deed with rights of survivorship? The house was recently sold for $250,000. I was not the recipient of the house or the money received from the sale of the house. I paid taxes on what I personally received. The IRS wants me to pay taxes from the house and also $9,000 in interest. The seller, who received $250,000, has not yet paid the taxes and the IRS intends to collect it from the estate, of which I am the recipient. I have already paid out $26,000. Now they want $47,000 from the sale of the house. What can I do?
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
retechnology.com

Blockchain and Real Estate: What's All the Buzz About?

Are blockchain and cryptocurrency the same thing? The simple answer is no. When you realize all these terms are not synonymous, you can ponder what the future benefits of real estate and blockchain are. Blockchain is a digitalized system of storing important coded data in specific "blocks." In real estate, that data might include information about property titles, specifics regarding accurate measurements, 3D tours, floor plans, financing and taxes. Once information is entered into a block, it is immutable, meaning it cannot be altered. Updating the particulars requires entering in additional information, but without removing the original data, thus forming a chain of information for every transaction. This essentially forms a digital trail of everything entered into the block or ledger in chronological order.
MARKETS
SmartAsset

Tax Lien Investing vs. Tax Deed Investing

Investing in tax liens and tax deeds can be profitable for investors who are interested in diversifying with real estate. Both represent a form of debt that’s tied to unpaid property taxes. Though the two are often grouped together, there … Continue reading → The post Tax Lien Investing vs. Tax Deed Investing appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
blufftonsun.com

What items are negotiable in contracts to buy, sell real estate?

When selling and buying real estate, negotiations begin once a seller receives a written offer. Since most everything is negotiable, the agents for the buyers and sellers go back and forth to obtain an accepted contract. While there might be a lot of verbal communication, what is in the written contract is what will bind all parties.
REAL ESTATE
realtrends.com

Is a growth story more important than profitability for real estate brokerages?

Real estate brokerage firms have been releasing their third quarter earnings report, which show us the results from the billions invested in the brokerage industry over the past 10-15 years. Financial returns paint a less-than-stellar picture. “Of the nine firms I track, there are four which were profitable in the...
MARKETS
moneytalksnews.com

Are You Withdrawing Too Much From Retirement Accounts?

For decades, retirees have been told they should not withdraw more than 4% of their assets if they want to reduce the risk of running out of money during their golden years. Now, a new study says that rule might be too generous. Financial services firm Morningstar says the new...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy