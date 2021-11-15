New sports bar with familiar faces, pet care news, and rasslin’
By Tim Wood
blufftonsun.com
3 days ago
Mobile pet food truck ready to launch: Two years ago, Ohio native Max Zugan had just adopted a rescue puppy. Winston was anxious and easily stressed and a very picky eater, spitting out 10 different brands of food Zugan tried to offer him. Then a friend suggested a place called Pet...
I'm excited to announce another restaurant is now open in Lubbock. The Reserve Culinary Tavern, from the team who worked for Nick's Sports Bar and Gator's Bayou, had their grand opening last Friday and is ready to serve the community. Back in June 2020, after almost 10 years of serving...
MACON, Ga. — A new Japanese restaurant is now open in west Macon. Sakura Poke and Hibachi is one of the newest places in the Tobesofkee Crossing shopping center. Owner Kenny Lim is the owner of five restaurants; some right here in Macon. Sakura will be a little different than...
In response to the man who wanted to open a sports bar in Kingsport:. Please bring your sports bar to Colonial Heights. We have nothing in our area with a bar in it. The business would be a gold mine for you. We have a Pizza Hut sitting empty. We...
Residents of Tea will soon have another dining and sports bar option as a familiar pizzeria and sports bar comes to town. Boss' Pizzeria and Sports Bar has announced that they will open a new location in downtown Tea inside the old Tea Steakhouse building. The location would mark the 11th for Boss' stretched across South Dakota, North Dakota, and Nebraska.
For those who spent too much time during the pandemic living with overworked furniture, electronics and appliances, replacing said items have become somewhat of a game of chance, if not no chance at all. Trying to find a new home in which to put them? Even worse. Supply and demand...
If you’re a cookie or a cake, you will have serious beef with the information I’m about to share. Fans of these desserts are trying to figure out how pie became the go-to treat for our favorite holidays. The answer is quite simple. When the pilgrims came to America after saying “Bye, Felicia” to Britain, they made it a mission to separate themselves from as many facets of British culture as they could. And dessert was one of the first differentiators.
Travis Savage, a North Carolina restaurant owner, says that when he went into work on the morning of Nov. 1 he saw the words “Get the hell out of Franklinton” on the sidewalk. Savage told WTVD that the message was written in chalk in front of The Jamaican Patty Shack,...
KANSAS CITY, Missouri - An animal shelter in Kansas City, Missouri says it's taken in more than 80 puppies and adult dogs from an Iowa breeder who was shut down. And dozens more are expected. The Iowa breeder, who has multiple properties, agreed to surrender more than 500 dogs on...
Minnie Fullerton's unforgettable piebald buck is the perfect example of practicing good patience. With a lot of self-discipline and patience, I waited years for a dream buck. For the last few years when my husband Lindy and I would sift through trail camera photos of the target bucks on our hunting property, I’d pass the baton back to him, his friends and my daughter. This was the property where my husband shot his first buck, my daughter shot her first buck and where I’d eventually shoot my first buck.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In tonight’s Lowcountry Living, we’re taking you inside a hidden gem: Hilton Head’s very first craft distillery. What started out for Joe Fenton as a vacation to Hilton Head Island five years ago…. “Fell in love with the Lowcountry and everything it has to offer...
Florida is home to one of the best Christmas towns in America – Fernandina Beach. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and to celebrate the season, the dating reviews website MyDatingAdviser.com has ranked the 152 best Christmas towns in the USA. The 33rd place spot goes to Fernandina...
In South Carolina, fried chicken is a staple. We love it. Can’t get enough of it. Maybe that’s part of the reason why the very last remaining Yogi Bear’s Honey Fried Chicken outlet in the country is right here in South Carolina, where it has been for way more than 50 years. It’s open seven […]
If you are looking to spend a nice long weekend in North Carolina, we have put together a list of 5 amazing places to choose from. Here are our top picks:. Looking for small-town charm and plenty of adventure? Brevard offers the best of both worlds. Located about 35 miles southwest of Asheville, Brevard sits in Transylvania County, known as the "Land of Waterfalls." Grab a map and explore the region's more than 250 waterfalls with your sweetheart by your side. Venture to Pisgah National Forest to snap a selfie in front of Looking Glass Falls, one of North Carolina's most photographed waterfalls. For more impressive photo-ops, seek out Whitewater Falls – called the "King of Waterfalls" – as it's the highest waterfall in the eastern United States. For help capturing the best photos of the falls and the surrounding mountains, sign up for a guided photo tour.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Krystal Hart visited Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers restaurant on Sunset Boulevard on November 5 to get a late-night burger meal. She says she got her food around 10:45 and drove home. As she drove, she tried sipping her soda, but she says she thought there...
