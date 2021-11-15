ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Consider these holiday gifts for the tech lover in your life

By Joel Braun
blufftonsun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year retail experts are suggesting people shop for the holidays earlier than ever. With shipping delays and supply chain issues, getting a head start on your gift shopping list is wise. Consider mixing up your shopping methods between online, in-store, and curbside pickup to ensure you get everything...

www.blufftonsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

27 Luxe Stocking Stuffer Ideas That’ll Upstage All Your Other Holiday Gifts

Long gone are the days when stocking stuffers were treated as a holiday season afterthought. Increasingly, gift-givers are waking up to one important truth: Elegance is often in the details. Which means the best stocking stuffer ideas can often make for the best gifts, period. Think premier skincare for a that lends your loved ones an extra glow or a book that will stoke their intellectual side. Below, a few ways to remind everyone on your list that good things come in small packages, from a sharp new pair of earbuds to high-end grooming products and more. The editors of Robb...
SHOPPING
Astronomy.com

Gift ideas for Astronomy lovers and stargazers - 2021 holiday gift guide

Every year, the holiday season is the perfect time to deepen one’s love of the cosmos. It’s also a great time to introduce someone you know to the magic of astronomy and skygazing by giving them a space-themed gift. But finding the perfect astronomy gift can be a daunting task.
LIFESTYLE
WCPO

Holiday Tech Gift Guide with Tech Expert Jennifer Jolly

Emmy Award winner Jennifer Jolly is one of the country’s most respected and in demand consumer tech journalists. Throughout the year she keeps consumers up to date with the latest in tech and lets them know how to get the most out of the technology we use everyday with her TV and radio segments across the country and on her website www.techish.com [techish.com]
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gifts#Tech#Smartphone#Frozen Foods
Mental_Floss

10 Best Gifts of 2021 That Tech Lovers Will Appreciate

Finding the perfect holiday gift for the wonderful people in your life can feel like a daunting task—one that’s especially tricky to navigate when it comes to tech gifts because there are just so many highly rated options to sort through. Plus, this year has brought a major chip shortage, which has caused delays with deliveries and limited product availability for companies like Apple and Microsoft.
ELECTRONICS
InsideHook

The Best Tech Gifts for a Fully Optimized Life

Forget the chip shortage, which is causing major delays (and major headaches). There is plenty of available tech if you’re willing to go beyond next-gen gaming consoles, including smart items for your home that legitimately improve your environment, headphones and earbuds that’ll block out the holiday noise and plenty of devices that actually encourage creativity.
ELECTRONICS
WHNT News 19

The best budget gifts for moms

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gift for moms is best? Even those on a tight gift budget can find a way to impress mom this year with dozens of affordable gifts available. When you gift-shop within a certain price range, including for mom, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
WATE

19 best high-end gifts for dog lovers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gift for dog lovers is best?  Looking to really spoil the dog lover in your life? It won’t be difficult. There are a ton of unique, custom and top-of-the-line gifts that dog moms and dads will simply adore — especially if you’re dealing with […]
PETS
Denver Post

For the beauty lover, five Colorado brands to gift this holiday season

Most of the fun of gift-giving comes from seeking out or just finding presents that really speak to their recipient. And I find that scents are a cunning way to do it. Just light a candle, take a bath or spritz something before leaving the house, and you’re probably reminded of certain moods, people, places.
COLORADO STATE
wmagazine.com

The Best Gifts for the Men in Your Life

Gift shopping for men has a reputation for being stressful. But it doesn’t have to be that way: If you stick to elevated, useful basics—with the occasional gag in the mix—you’ll always get it right. Whether your dad, brother, boyfriend or roommate is into fashion or not, he’ll appreciate a cozy hand-knit sweater by Toast or a timeless leather card case by Brunello Cucinelli. If he’s a bit more daring, why not go for a pair of Bode shoes with a subtle embellished flair? And if he’s ready to graduate from Old Spice and Febreze, allow us to recommend the new perfumed oils from The Row or a chic Blind Barber candle. If you feel like something a little more fun, or a utilitarian stocking stuffer, we’ve got you covered there too. Whoever’s on your list this year, this edited selection is sure to please.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

2021 Tech Lover's Gift Guide: What to Get for Your Tech-Obsessed Loved Ones

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Whether you give Hatch's Restore alarm clock to your friend who has been drinking a disturbing amount of coffee to keep themselves awake or the Rest+ to your friend who's a parent trying to establish a good sleep routine with their kiddos — the gift of a good night's sleep in invaluable.
ELECTRONICS
WEHT/WTVW

Buying for a home chef this holiday season? Here are the best 18 deals for kitchen gear available today

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find amazing deals. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are already on sale at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for […]
SHOPPING
WOWK 13 News

Best novelty gift for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which novelty gifts for new parents are best? Of course there are very practical gifts out there for new parents, such as diapers and burp cloths, but there’s something special about a good old novelty gift — something parents might not need and definitely won’t get for […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WOWK 13 News

Best self-care gifts for teachers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Showing teachers appreciation with gifts There’s no shortage of self-care gifts on the market, with plenty of products to comfort, relax and delight. The trick to finding the best gifts for teachers boils down to paying close attention to how they spend their free time and […]
EDUCATION
WATE

Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
RELATIONSHIPS
SPY

The 23 Best Holiday Gifts For Tweens

It’s hard to find the best Christmas gifts for those we know are infinitely more aware than we are of what is cool, and tweens absolutely fit into this category — if not define it. Being a tween in the age of social media may be uniquely challenging because they know what is on-trend and exactly what they do and don’t want. We want the best gifts for her to be something they’ll like, which is a tall order in this category! The best way to impress a tween is trying to just pay attention to what they like. Those are probably...
SHOPPING
seattlemet.com

10 Tech Gifts for Anyone on Your List

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. We've come a long way since Bill Gates posed seductively with an early-model PC. Far from being...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy