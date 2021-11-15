Drinking Water Remains Safe Following Semi-Truck Crash in North Santiam River
Around 7 a.m. today, Monday, November 15, a semi-truck crashed into the North Santiam River near Marion Forks (milepost 71) above Detroit Reservoir. This vehicle crash is above Detroit Reservoir and more than 26 miles upstream of the intake to Salem's drinking water treatment facility at Geren Island. Due to the location of the crash and the size of the semi-truck fuel tanks (150 to 300 gallons total) there is no threat to Salem's drinking water and the water remains safe to drink. Salem crews will continue to communicate with regional partners and to monitor this situation closely.
