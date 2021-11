When the NCAA permitted student athletes profit from NIL deals (Name Image Likeness) over the summer after a series of legal challenges to their long standing rules, it was anticipated that many student-athletes would benefit immensely from a financial standpoint. Donors and entities they were affiliated could sign them to contracts and in some well publicized instances that has occurred. For example, Alabama head coach Nick Saban noted at SEC Media Days that quarterback Bryce Young was set to make over $1 million in such deals...and this was before Young had taken a snap as a starter for the Tide. Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei played himself in an ad for Dr Pepper and again came to terms on an agreement before he had put up big numbers for the Tigers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO