Tested: Pursuit S 358

Nanette Hultgren lives in Palmetto, Florida these days and runs a thriving business there that sells an array of innovative carbon-fiber sunshade support poles. She calls the business BLACKSTICK and, over the past decade, the burgeoning little company has gradually supplanted and indeed eclipsed her original, awning and upholstery operation, Shellback Canvas. A Shellback, of course, is an honorific given to a salty soul who’s crossed the equator by boat. Hultgren earned the designation in her more youthful years after a stint at Cal Maritime got her a job on a large, oceangoing tugboat. The long, bluewater voyages ultimately took their toll, however, and Hultgren decided that making biminis, cushions, boom tents, awnings, sunshades and other canvas products—and essentially being home every night—was a heck of a lot more fun than spending months on end plunging across the high seas.

PALMETTO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO