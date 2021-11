In the years since its 2018 acquisition of more than 450 pieces of Mexican folk art from the collection of John Gaston Fairey, the Art Museum of Southeast Texas (AMSET) has organized annual exhibits featuring various gifted works. The earliest shows in 2017 and 2018 scratched the surface of possibilities around the collection; one exhibition focused on introducing the collection and featured a survey of works pulled from different media (John Gaston Fairey Collection of Mexican Folk Art: An Introduction), while another, Woven Wonders, was a textile show. And another early exhibition, Paraíso y Presa (Paradise and Prey), in 2018, began a thematic interpretation of the works, exploring creation imagery and the breadth of flora and fauna illustrated therein.

