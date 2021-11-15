ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NAHL announces Bauer Hockey Stars of the Week

nahl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North American Hockey League (NAHL) today announced the Divisional Stars of the Week presented by Bauer Hockey for the week ending November 14, 2021. The Divisional Stars of the Week is a weekly feature during the 2021-22 regular season that honors the top performing players in each of the four...

nahl.com

Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Hockey: Head-to-Head Primer for Week 5

Of the six teams to have perfect Week 4’s, the Anaheim Ducks were by far the most surprising, going 4-0-0 in their homestand and limited their opponents to only four goals in four games. Both John Gibson (.963 Sv%, 1.00 GAA) and backup Anthony Stolarz (.966 Sv%, 1.01 GAA) have been very good, but we should also note that three of their opponents – Devils, Habs and Coyotes – all rank in the bottom-seven in goals scored per game.
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: November 9

Another intracity matchup, and on a Tuesday night, upcoming. Boston Pride (2-0-0) Standings: 1st (0 Points behind) Last Week: W 6-4 v Minnesota Whitecaps (11/6), W 1-0 v Minnesota Whitecaps (11/7) Next Week: @ Connecticut (11/13, 11/14) The Pride roared out to a massive lead over the Whitecaps in their...
SPORTS
ECHL.com

Atlanta's Parks named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Tyler Parks of the Atlanta Gladiators is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 1-7. Parks went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .974 in two appearances last week. The 29-year-old made 17 saves in a 3-0 win over Jacksonville...
NHL
Person
Tyler Stewart
ESPN

Waiver watch: Duchene, Getzlaf lead fantasy hockey bounceback stars

Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued - in the short- or long-term - for one reason or another.
NHL
NHL

Draisaitl leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK - Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell and Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Nov. 7. FIRST STAR - LEON DRAISAITL, C, EDMONTON OILERS. Draisaitl registered three-plus points in each of his three...
NHL
bentleyfalcons.com

Bentley Field Hockey Awaits NCAA Championship Announcement

WALTHAM, Mass. – The Bentley University Falcons will find out if their season will continue when the field for the 2021 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championships is announced Monday afternoon during a 3 pm selection show on www.NCAA.com. Three teams will be selected from both the East and Atlantic...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nahl.com

NAHL alum Cotter makes NHL debut

Former NAHL and Brookings Blizzard forward Paul Cotter made his National Hockey League debut on Tuesday, November 9th with the Vegas Golden Knights. Cotter was a member of the Brookings Blizzard in the NAHL during the 2016-17 season, prior to the team’s move to become the St. Cloud Norsemen. The Canton, Mich. native was a 4th round NHL draft pick of the Golden Knights in 2018.
NHL
#Nahl#New Mexico Ice Wolves#Bauer Hockey Stars#The Divisional Players#Central Division Star#The Central Division#Naphl#Bulls#Aberdeen Wings#Chase#The Northeast Generals
nahl.com

NAHL Weekend Preview

It’s another busy weekend in the NAHL as 28 of the 29 teams are in action with 14 games on both Friday and Saturday. It was another good week for the league, which saw four more players make NCAA Division I commitments, bringing the 2021-22 season total to 119 players who have committed to play NCAA Division I hockey.
HOCKEY
nahl.com

2022 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament to take place in Pittsburgh

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) has announced the location and date for the 2022 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament, which will be held from February 7-8, 2022 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. The UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex is the practice home to the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHL
Frontiersman

Former Colony standout goalie earns first NAHL win

Goalie Bryant Marks, 17, of Wasilla, got his first North American Hockey League win Friday as the Kenai River Brown Bears defeated the Anchorage Wolverines 4-1 at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex. The Bears move to 3-13-0-0 and stay in last place in the Midwest Division, while the Wolverines drop...
NHL
hurstathletics.com

Women's Hockey Back at the MIC this Week vs St. Lawrence

Erie, Pa --- The Mercyhurst University Women's Hockey team will be back on the ice at the Mercyhurst Ice Center this weekend after being off last week. The Lakers are set to host the Saints of St. Lawrence University for a two-game series. Game one will begin at 6:05 p.m on Friday while puck drop for game number two is scheduled for 2:05 p.m on Saturday.
ERIE, PA
Post-Star

Foothills announces boys soccer all-star team

South Glens Falls and Schuylerville put three players each on the first team and Queensbury had two as the Foothills Council announced its 2021 boys soccer all-star team. Forward Sam Rogers of Broadalbin-Perth was named the league's Most Valuable Player. Midfielder Liam Armstrong, defender Balasai Witt and goalkeeper Griffin Brophy...
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
KXRM

CC Tigers hockey reflects on three week break

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado College Tigers have three weeks before returning to game action against Omaha. By record, it’s been a tough start for Kris Mayotte’s bunch in his first season as head coach. The Tigers have just two wins in 12 games, but prior to facing the number one and fourth teams in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cardinalpointsonline.com

This Week in Photos: Men’s Hockey

SUNY Plattsburgh men’s ice hockey players Bennett Stockdale (15) and Cory Doney (55) raise their hands in celebration in a goal over the Cortland Red Dragons last Friday. The Cardinals’ Joey Mancuso (13) and Pavel Kharin (16) watch for the puck as they beat the Dragons, 6-5. Defense Ryan Hogg...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
oswegonian.com

Men’s hockey looking to find winning record for Teal week

On Nov. 12, the Oswego State men’s ice hockey team will hold their annual Teal Night to raise awareness of ovarian cancer. This game in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena will feature two SUNYAC foes in a conference battle rivalry set since 1976, the first time these two clubs met on the ice. In 2021, this match-up means a little more for Oswego State as they now host their annual teal night for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
OSWEGO, NY
Duluth News Tribune

Junior hockey: Jets pull away from Wilderness in NAHL action from Janesville

Robby Newton and Jan Lasak each had a goal and an assist to lead the Janesville Jets to a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness in a North American Hockey League game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Janesville Ice Arena in Janesville, Wisconsin. Ethan Begg opened the scoring at 7:11...
HOCKEY
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 5 (2022)

Trends come and go in an 82-game NHL season, but the ebbs and flows to start this year have been fascinating to watch unfold. The Edmonton Oilers have the top two point leaders in the league with a pair of star centers in Connor McDavid (C – EDM) and Leon Draisaitl (C – EDM). However, experienced veterans should not be dismissed from fantasy relevance either, as Steven Stamkos (C – TB) and Anze Kopitar (C – LAK) are both ranked inside the top-12 for points through the first month of the season. Talented players can be found on all 32 franchises, as even Arizona has a couple of defensive stalwarts in place of a sputtering offensive attack. Understanding each team’s line and their depth chart maneuvering, paired with the play of their goaltenders, reveals most of the information needed to project the future usage of players.
NHL

