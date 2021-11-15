NAHL announces Bauer Hockey Stars of the Week

Trends come and go in an 82-game NHL season, but the ebbs and flows to start this year have been fascinating to watch unfold. The Edmonton Oilers have the top two point leaders in the league with a pair of star centers in Connor McDavid (C – EDM) and Leon Draisaitl (C – EDM). However, experienced veterans should not be dismissed from fantasy relevance either, as Steven Stamkos (C – TB) and Anze Kopitar (C – LAK) are both ranked inside the top-12 for points through the first month of the season. Talented players can be found on all 32 franchises, as even Arizona has a couple of defensive stalwarts in place of a sputtering offensive attack. Understanding each team’s line and their depth chart maneuvering, paired with the play of their goaltenders, reveals most of the information needed to project the future usage of players.

