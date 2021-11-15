ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Philadelphia Orchestra presents Rafael Payare

broadstreetreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome conductors put a deeply personal stamp on whatever music they interpret. Others focus on drawing out the particular characteristics of the orchestras they lead. In his debut with the Philadelphia Orchestra, Rafael Payare fell into the latter category. The Venezuelan maestro came to Philly on a raft of...

www.broadstreetreview.com

allaboutjazz.com

JazzLab Orchestra

The Jazzlab Orchestra, based in Montreal, defines itself as a specific group, a true institution in the world of Canadian jazz since 2004. The group explores musical writing in many styles, each time supported by stunning composers and musicians. Always keen on originality, always attached to gravitating a core of astonishing artists, it elaborates with inspiration and audacity each project since its creation. Practically the only group of its kind in Canada, he has released 7 albums and given more of 300 concerts since his creation, performing on the best stages of major jazz festivals and several prestigious venues in North America and Europe, including: The Jazz at the Lincoln Center (NY), the New Morning, the Café de la Danse (Paris), the Casa del Jazz (Rome), the Grande Teatro (Sicily), the Jazz Station (Brussels) and the Budapest Music Center (Budapest), etc.
MUSIC
Spotlight News

Youth orchestra returning to live shows

SCHENECTADY — The Empire State Youth Orchestra, known regionally and nationally as a premiere performance institution for young musicians living in Upstate New York and Western New England, returned to rehearsals for the 2021-2022 Season. ESYO Symphony Orchestra starts the season with a performance at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall featuring guest conductor Andrés […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Renée Fleming: “Music and Mind” Lecture

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Internationally renowned soprano and arts health advocate Renée Fleming will present a unique event for the 2021 Women in Classical Music Symposium, involving conversations with practitioners and scientists active in the fields of music, neuroscience, and healthcare.
DALLAS, TX
fargounderground.com

F-M Symphony Orchestra Concert

The Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra welcomes internationally renowned cellist Amit Peled to their second Masterworks Series Concert of the 2021-22 season. The concert will feature works by two of Europe’s finest composers, Antonin Dvořák and Johannes Brahms.
MOORHEAD, MN
Philadelphia, PA
centenary.edu

Centenary Youth Orchestra presents concert at Brown Chapel

SHREVEPORT, LA — The first concert of the Centenary Youth Orchestra (CYO)’s seventh season is set for Monday, November 15, at 6:30 p.m. in Brown Chapel on the Centenary College campus. The concert is free and open to the public. All attendees must provide either a Centenary ID, proof of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
sfcv.org

The Count Basie Orchestra Swings On

There are ghost big bands that continue to crisscross the country, trading on nostalgia long after their namesake leader has left the stage. And then there’s Count Basie Orchestra, an ensemble that continues to expand its epic, era-defining legacy. Unlike Duke Ellington, a nonpareil composer whose orchestra was his instrument,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kqennewsradio.com

CHAMBER ORCHESTRA AND CHOIR PRESENT FALL CONCERT

The Umpqua Community College Fine and Performing Arts Department presents the Umpqua Chamber Orchestra and UCC Chamber Choir in their fall concert next Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Roseburg. The groups will be under the direction of Dr. Jason Heald. The concert will include...
ROSEBURG, OR
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Glendale Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Peter and the Wolf’

On Sunday, Nov. 21 the Glendale Youth Orchestra, conducted by Henry Shin, will return to the historic Alex Theatre concert stage after 20 months away from live performances. Kicking off its 33rd season is “Peter and the Wolf” at 6 p.m. The program will feature a chamber size orchestra performing Copland’s “Appalachian Spring,” Anderson’s “The Typewriter” and Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” featuring special guest narrator Brad Keimach, conductor emeritus.
GLENDALE, CA
Yes Weekly

The Winston-Salem Symphony Presents A Carolina Christmas with the Camel City Jazz Orchestra

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (November 11, 2021) – The Winston-Salem Symphony is delighted to kick off the holiday season with A Carolina Christmas with the Camel City Jazz Orchestra. This popular holiday concert will beback in person this year and will be conducted by Guest Conductor William Henry Curry and Karen Ní Bhroin, Assistant Conductor of the Winston-Salem Symphony. The concerts will take place on Thanksgiving weekend—Sat., Nov. 27 and Sun., Nov.28, 2021.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
fox34.com

Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s 9th

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony celebrates 75 years! The first Masterworks Series concert of our 75th season honors the history of the LSO with Beethoven’s monumental 9th Symphony. Local composer D.J. Sparr premieres an original composition dedicated to the Lubbock Symphony. Join us in celebration!. Tickets: $33...
LUBBOCK, TX
wrti.org

The Philadelphia Orchestra on WRTI: Israeli Conductor Lahav Shani Conducts Lindberg, Stravinsky, and Prokofiev in 2018

Lahav Shani succeeded Zubin Mehta as music director of the Israel Philharmonic in 2020, and became principal conductor of the Rotterdam Philharmonic back in 2018, taking over from Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Join us on Sunday, Nov. 21st at 1 PM on WRTI 90.1 and Monday, Nov. 22nd at 7 PM on WRTI HD-2 to hear his Philadelphia Orchestra debut from March of that year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
easternshorepost.com

Orchestra Entertains

If there were any doubts about the potential of the Eastern Shore Orchestra to emerge as an important cultural force on the Shore, those doubts certainly were dispelled by the most recent performance of the Eastern Shore Orchestra this past weekend. Raw, unformed talent has been nurtured and developed by...
MUSIC
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Is Back at Severance Hall

If you’re an aspiring young classical musician, there’s no better position to be in than to be a member of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, which draws outstanding teen musicians from 11 northern Ohio counties. They get coaching from Cleveland Orchestra members and perform three concerts each year at Severance Hall.
CLEVELAND, OH
capenews.net

Chamber Orchestra Will Perform On Sunday

Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra, the Cape’s professional collaborative orchestra, will present the concert “Sustaining Sounds” on Sunday, November 21, at 3 PM at Yarmouth New Church Preservation, 266 Main Street, Route 6A, in Yarmouth Port. The orchestra is conducted by founding music director Matthew Scinto. The performance will offer a...
YARMOUTH, MA
worldmusiccentral.org

Sublime Afro-Brazilian Orchestra

Orquestra Afrosinfônica – Orin, a língua dos anjos (Máquina de Louco, 2020) Orin, a língua dos anjos is the second álbum from a remarkable Brazilian ensemble called Orquestra Afrosinfônica. Notably, the album came out nearly a year ago, coinciding with November 20th, 2020, which is Black Awareness Day in Brazil.
WORLD
phillyfunguide.com

Monophonics with Ghost Funk Orchestra

Often known as a group that is keen to create a heavier version of classic soul, Monophonics are back with their trademark sound while introducing a healthy dose of new and warm textures that will saturate speakers. It’s easy to hear their years of record digging and being under the influence of rare sides by Brothers of Soul, Rotary Connection or Dee Edwards.
MUSIC

