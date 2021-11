Much focus was on the Pixel 6 and its massive camera upgrades over previous iterations. However, there's much more going on outside of its enhanced camera as Google introduced one of the best Android phones. Thanks to the power offered by the new Google Tensor chip, the company has introduced incredible features such as Live Translate and much more. This includes the all-new Google Assistant voice typing functionality that has been teased ever since Google I/O 2019. With the Pixel 6 (and 6 Pro) combined with Tensor, we can now use Assistant to send messages and even include emojis.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO