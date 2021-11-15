Growing Up Gamer in the Kingdom of Daventry

Nominees for the eighth annual Game Awards were unveiled Tuesday.
In a YouTube livestream from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Geoff Keighley, creator, executive producer and host of the Game Awards, revealed the nominees in 30 categories.
Hazelight’s action-adventure platformer It Takes Two, which explores themes of relationships and divorce, first-person shooter Deathloop, platformer Psychonauts 2 and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart all scored multiple noms, including spots in the coveted game of the year category, which also includes horror survival game Resident Evil Village and action-adventure Metroid Dread.
Annapurna Interactive’s Twelve Minutes — starring Daisy Ridley, Willem Dafoe and James McAvoy in...
Comments / 0