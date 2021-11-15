Growing Up Gamer in the Kingdom of Daventry

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As parents, we want to help make our children’s holiday wishes come true but we also want them to be safe. When it comes to gaming, where do you start to find what’s appropriate and safe? Award-winning author and parenting guide Scott Steinberg has written 20 books to help guide parents through the gaming world and says start with the game ratings. “Not only will they give you suggested age ranges for target audiences, but also insights into the type of content or experiences that you might encounter in these products,” he says. Steinberg suggests you do a...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO