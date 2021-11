At Miner Elementary School in DC, some teachers are frustrated. A teacher shared photos of rats found on a trap on Tuesday morning, in a classroom for kids as young as five. The teacher who wants to remain anonymous says the problem is an ongoing issue and “it’s beyond sticky traps, it’s beyond the cleaning, it’s an infestation. D.C. needs to do something about it. It’s bad enough, we have to deal with COVID-19."

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO