Music

The Rolling Stones “Raking In” On Their “No Filter” Tour!

1045wjjk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rolling Stones have returned to the top of the “money...

www.1045wjjk.com

nashvillegab.com

Rolling Stones’ Best Selling Albums Ever

You may not believe it, but the legendary Rolling Stones are back on tour, once again. Many people would say even for the millionth time since the start of their career. The Stones are an amazing rock and roll band that has one of the most authentic rock band histories.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Rolling Stones’ 8 Greatest Hits

In a career spanning nearly 60 years, The Rolling Stones have released 30 albums and released nearly 450 songs—and recorded plenty more. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, the Stones saw their most peaks on the charts with a batch of No. 1 hits from their first U.S. hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the stark 1966 anthem of “Paint It, Black”—the comma in the title added by the band’s label Decca at the time—the first single off the Stones’ fourth album Aftermath, to the balladry of their 1973 number one single “Angie,” a song Keith Richards may have written about Angela Bowie, Angie Dickinson, or his daughter Angela.
MUSIC
Mick Jagger
NME

Måneskin get Mick Jagger’s seal of approval after supporting The Rolling Stones

Måneskin have been by hailed by Mick Jagger after they completed the final night of their US tour supporting The Rolling Stones. The Italian rock band and Eurovision Song Contest 2021 winners opened for the veteran rockers at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday (November 6). Following the performance, they...
MUSIC
92.9 NIN

Maneskin Are Hobnobbing With The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Now

Maneskin were seen living it up with English rock icon Mick Jagger after the Italian quartet's recent U.S. visit found them opening a concert for The Rolling Stones and performing their hit songs "Beggin'" and "Mammamia" on The Tonight Show. The young rockers behind "Beggin,'" the current Billboard Alternative No....
MUSIC
NME

The Who’s Roger Daltrey labels The Rolling Stones “a mediocre pub band”

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey has criticised The Rolling Stones, calling them “a mediocre pub band”. In a new interview with the Coda Collection, Daltrey reflected on The Who’s history, and was asked about their contemporaries, including the Stones and Led Zeppelin. When discussing the Stones, Daltrey first took the...
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

The Rolling Stones, “Tattoo You” [Super Deluxe Edition]

Because the early-’80s were a messy place in which to exist; because, as Rick James told Dave Chappelle, cocaine was a hell of a drug, just like heroin, and the Jagger-Richards feud was in full flower as the latter was working his way back into the decision-making process long ceded to the former; because its members were scattered—literally and figuratively—but had an album commitment after the one-two power punch of 1978’s Some Girls and 1980’s Emotional Rescue. For all thes reasons, The Rolling Stones’ Tattoo You—then, in 1981, and now, in its 40th anniversary Super Deluxe reissue—comes from a place of distraction.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Eagle 102.3

Rolling Stones Tour Grosses Over $10 Million per Show

The Rolling Stones returned to the top of the highest-earning touring chart, grossing $10.1 million per show on their 2021 No Filter U.S. trek. The figures were reported by industry publication Pollstar, which noted that the British veterans had also achieved 100 percent ticket sales at every performance. They remain the only band to ever pass the $10 million threshold, having achieved the same feat during their pre-pandemic tour of 2019 – suggesting that, for the Stones at least, the negative financial effects of COVID-19 are over.
ENTERTAINMENT
reviewjournal.com

Rolling Stones rock Allegiant in 1st Las Vegas show in 5 years

His body echoed his words, hips and lips synchronized like the hands of a clock — a clock he could turn back at will, seemingly. “Don’t see the time flashin’ by,” Mick Jagger sang with young-dude vigor, as if time was just another one of his many sparkly jackets to be tossed aside when the mood struck — note: the mood strikes often.
LAS VEGAS, NV
republic-online.com

Sir Mick Jagger hints at 2022 Rolling Stones gigs

Sir Mick Jagger says The Rolling Stones will tour next year if "everyone" is feeling up for it. The 'Gimme Shelter' rockers are currently completing their rescheduled 'No Filter' US tour dates, their first run without late drummer Charlie Watts, who was replaced by Steve Jordan. And the 78-year-old frontman...
MUSIC
1077 WRKR

When in Motown: Rolling Stones Visit Hitsville USA in Detroit

What do rockers do on their day off? In town early for their Detroit concert, Ron Wood and members of the Rolling Stones entourage got a VIP tour of Motown. In the middle of a massive $50M renovation and expansion project, the Motown Museum is currently closed. When the Rolling Stones come knockin' (can't you hear me?), you get the keys. Ron Wood and several members of the band and the crew that makes the rock and roll circus happen night after night enjoyed a day off hanging at Hitsville USA.
DETROIT, MI

