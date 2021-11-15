ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Automated Asynchronous Remote Care Goes Mainstream

ehrintelligence.com
 5 days ago

Increase capacity and improve quality of life with a comprehensive automated RPM solution. What happens between patient encounters can be as important, if not more important...

ehrintelligence.com

ehrintelligence.com

2030 Interoperability Projections Emphasize Clinical Decision Support

- By 2030, healthcare stakeholders expect interoperability to support a healthcare system where providers use best-in-class health IT applications in combination with EHRs for enhanced clinical decision support (CDS), according to ONC. In May 2021, ONC launched Health Interoperability Outcomes 2030 to engage healthcare stakeholders and seek out achievable and...
HEALTH
ehrintelligence.com

Coordinating Efficient Care & Appropriate Reimbursement in Today’s Healthcare Environment

Managing clinical documents effectively is a vital activity for healthcare organizations. That’s especially true for those participating in a value-based care environment where population health and risk management depend on access to timely and accurate information. To ensure administrators and clinicians have the latest data, providers are turning to new...
HEALTH
ehrintelligence.com

How EHR Vendor Partnerships Fuel Healthcare Quality Improvements

MU Healthcare partnered with Cerner in 2009 to form the Tiger Institute for Health Innovation after using Cerner’s EHR for about a decade. The collaboration originally sought to meet the first EHR meaningful use standards from the American Reinvestment and Recovery Act. However, as MU Healthcare continued to progress in...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automate#Hypertension#Remote Patient Monitoring#Chf
ehrintelligence.com

Challenging the Status Quo for Diagnosing and Controlling Blood Pressure

High blood pressure costs the United States about $131 billion each year, yet healthcare providers have been slow to adopt the hypertension management guidelines published in 2017 by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the American Heart Association (AHA). In a recent study, two clinics sought to improve performance with CMS’ electronic clinical quality measure (eCQM) 165v9 (controlling high blood pressure) and analyze if close adherence to the ACC/AHA guidelines would be both clinically impactful and cost effective. They deployed at-home blood pressure monitoring for suspected hypertensive patients and, once the diagnosis was confirmed, delivered a series of digital educational messages, videos and tools to help patients control and improve their blood pressure. In this on-demand session, the clinical leader of the pilot presents the findings, including the significant impact this program had for patients with both suspected and confirmed hypertension.
HEALTH
ehrintelligence.com

Transition to Value-based Care by Building a Sustainable Care Management Model

Success in value-based care is largely determined by care management’s ability to improve outcomes and reduce avoidable ED visits efficiently. Payer and provider organizations seeking to build or grow the care management team to reach broader populations face financial sustainability challenges. This on-demand session follows Christie Clinic’s transition to value-based care and the steps it took to build its first remote patient monitoring-enabled care management team that is both financially sustainable and scalable.
HEALTH SERVICES
ehrintelligence.com

Panel: Choosing the Right Value-Based Care Model

Value-based care is not one-size-fits-all. There are many types of value-based care models depending on the patient population the organization serves, its risk appetite, and its infrastructure and population health capabilities. But selecting the right model is key to success. Panelists discuss how they identified the appropriate value-based care model for their organization, what they implemented to operate under the model, and their strategies for ongoing success.
HEALTH SERVICES
ehrintelligence.com

Primary Care Org Taps EHR Implementation for Interoperability

Florence Health, which will enter 2022 fully at risk for over 25,000 Medicare patients, selected the EHR vendor’s athenaOne platform for its efficient clinician workflows and interoperability, which are set to enhance care delivery in both value-based and fee-for-service environments. The EHR system will serve as the foundation for the...
HEALTH SERVICES
ehrintelligence.com

Healthcare Compliance in Changing Regulatory Landscape

Healthcare organizations from providers to payers must be prepared to comply with federal regulation that now extends beyond their traditional brick-and-mortar institutions to include a growing body of business associates and other third-party organizations. To avoid legal and financial penalties, they require new resources to manage internal and external risks.
HEALTH SERVICES
ehrintelligence.com

Panel: Best Practices for Whole-Person Patient Care

Comprehensive, whole-person care integrates primary and specialty care into a seamless patient experience. Data-driven care coordination is essential to promoting prevention and encouraging patients to take control over their health and well-being. Panelists discuss the following:. Understanding risk stratification. Participating in data exchange for care coordination. Identifying social determinants of...
HEALTH SERVICES
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Doctor encourages COVID-19 patients to consider monoclonal antibody treatment

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The FDA has given emergency use authorization for monoclonal antibody treatment for people with moderate COVID-19 symptoms. The treatment includes a 20-minute IV infusion then a 60-minute observation period. “COVID-19 is here it’s still here, we’re all fatigued about it we’ve talked about it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

Remote work ability is not enough to save mothers juggling child care

New research reveals just how damaging pandemic multitasking was to working mothers’ labor force participation over the past 20 months. The ability to work remotely hasn’t been a life preserver for college-educated mothers, who, struggling to balance both their jobs and caregiving responsibilities during the pandemic, opted to quit their jobs, according to a working paper from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ehrintelligence.com

Selecting the Right Partners for Success in Value-Based Care

It’s widely known that value-based contracts typically revolve around primary care. But the old adage still rings true: it takes a village. To be successful both clinically and financially in value-based contractual arrangements, providers must create partnerships within their communities. But how are those partnerships formed, and how can providers go about choosing those partners? In this on-demand session, you’ll learn how to best select partners and how to leverage those partnerships for success.
HEALTH SERVICES
TheConversationAU

It might be uncomfortable to talk about. But obesity puts children at risk of severe COVID

Vaccinating children against COVID-19 is on parents’ minds, now Australia’s rollout is open to those aged 12 and over, and regulators are actively considering vaccination for five to 11 year olds. Many parents will be thinking about the pros and cons of their children being vaccinated. Excess weight seems to be an important factor that increases the chance of COVID-19 progressing to severe disease, including in children. Yet the benefits of vaccines for children with excess weight or obesity hasn’t received much attention. Read more: ...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Neuro-Crash: The Cost of Compensation for Asynchronous Minds

Meltdowns and neuro-crashes occur when one's cognitive or emotional energy consumption has exceeded its limit. As a large consumer of cognitive energy, sensory processing pushes many different-minded people past their limits and into a neuro-crash. Addressing sensory and cognitive energy needs is perhaps one of the best ways to treat...
MENTAL HEALTH
ehrintelligence.com

2021 Value-Based Care Report: Physician Progress and Patient Outcomes

This report details three key areas of focus—prevention, outcomes and utilization, and costs and payments—for Humana individual Medicare Advantage (MA) members seeking care from primary care physicians in value-based agreements. A new section focuses on the experience ofpatients and physicians within value-based care (VBC). Humana shares these results annually to...
HEALTH SERVICES
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE

