Steelers add ex-Jets QB James Morgan to practice squad

By Allison Koehler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former New York Jets quarterback James Morgan to their practice squad, the team announced on Monday.

Morgan, drafted by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft, will serve as a third quarterback in practice while Ben Roethlisberger remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Minkah Fitzpatrick joins Roethlisberger on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

To make room for Morgan, the Steelers released nose tackle Isaiah Mack.

