Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been sidelined with a knee injury since late October and backup Mike White has gone from little-known reserve to a fan favorite. White exploded in his first career start by throwing for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a 34–31 upset win over the Bengals. He played well during last week's game against the Colts, before leaving with a minor forearm injury. Wilson returned to practice this week and coach Robert Saleh has given White the starting nod for Sunday's game against the Bills.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO