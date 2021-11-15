ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Up & Adam in the Morning

coast1045.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSLU Museum of Art Exec Director Leann Standish is Up &...

www.coast1045.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

'This is a dream come true:' Crafters Connection pop-up opens in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Tucked away in the Berkshire Emporium on North Adams’ main street is the Crafters Connection, a new collaboration between Berkshire Helping Hands and local artisans. "Twenty percent will go to Berkshire Helping Hands to aid our vulnerable populations," said Marilyn Honig, founder and president of Berkshire...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Mashed

Jocelyn Delk Adams Dishes On Her Grandbaby Cakes Legacy And Offers Up Thanksgiving Baking Tips - Exclusive Interview

Few bakers have an intimate knowledge of desserts like Jocelyn Delk Adams. According to the personality's website, Adams started a brand known as Grandbaby Cakes inspired by her relationship with her grandmother as a way to encourage baking in younger generations. Adams has invented signature recipes, released a Grandbaby Cakes cookbook, appeared as a judge on Food Network's "Santa's Baking Blizzard" and "Beat Bobby Flay," and has regularly made appearances on shows like "Today" and "Good Morning America." With a few of her cooking tricks, any big or small meal can shine and few can match her expertise in the kitchen.
RECIPES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time’: Film Review

As befits a documentary about an unconventional thinker, Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time takes an unconventional approach. It serves the expected functions of a typical artist documentary, combining interviews with the subject, interviews with experts, and archival documents and footage into a solid summary of his life, his work and his legacy. But threaded through the narrative is one about the making of the documentary itself — an impish approach that, though it doesn’t always pay off, feels like a creative swing in the spirit of Vonnegut himself. The story of the film begins in 1982, when filmmaker Robert Weide, then...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Slu#Up Adam#Slu Museum
CBS Chicago

Tree Lighting Event Kicks Off Holiday Season In Chicago, Along With Other Festivities

CHICAGO (CBS) — There is less than a week until Thanksgiving, but Chicago was already focused about Christmas with lots of holiday traditions kicking off Friday – most notably the city’s tree lighting. Crowds gathered in Millennium Park to watch the 51-foot blue spruce from Logan Square spring to its fully-lit splendor. This year’s event expended throughout the entire park, with a main stage in the great lawn. The Christmas tree lighting was followed by fireworks and many performances – including acts by Cirque du Soleil performers, and carols by R&B singer Brian McKnight. People came from all over the Chicago area to be part of the festivities. There was also an art market, a café, and more to do – with activities spread out all over the park. Meanwhile nearby, people also strapped on pairs of skates and head to the Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon. It’s now open. In partnership with Immersive Van Gogh Chicago – the ice will feature designs inspired by Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” and “Sunflowers.” The Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon will be open through March 13 – but you do need to make reservations to get on the ice.
CHICAGO, IL
Spotlight News

Guilderland Public Library News : Green Reads Discussion Group

Guilderland Public Library is debuting a new book-and-film virtual discussion group in collaboration with Albany Guardian Society called Green Reads, focusing on top-of-mind topics – nature, health, and the environment – and convening online every other month to discuss a fiction or nonfiction work. Our first title is “Overstory” by Richard Powers, winner of the […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
ARTnews

Gagosian Launches New Imprint for Artist-Writer Collaborations with Novelist Emma Cline

What if artists got to respond to writers the way writers often get to respond to artists? This was question Emma Cline, the award-winning author of The Girls (2016) and Daddy (2020), brought to Larry Gagosian when she pitched creating a new imprint under his namesake gallery’s existing publishing house. The imprint, Picture Books, will see artists create a work in response to a text they’ve been paired with. To launch the imprint, Ottessa Moshfegh, author of My Year of Rest and Relaxation (2018), has offered up her new novel, My New Novel (2021), to inspire a work by artist Issy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
coast1045.com

SLO Film Fest is Up & Adam in the Morning!

SLO Film Fest is Up & Adam in the Morning! Skye and Grace from SLOIFF join Adam to talk about the exciting things the film fest will bring in a few months, and even some fun stuff in store this month, including a colab w/ Ox & Anchor inspired by Chef Julia Child!
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy