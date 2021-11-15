Holiday shopping adds to strain on retail hiring

On the heels of another strong quarter, Macy’s today announced the launch of a new curated digital marketplace, which will further build upon the department store’s success in e-commerce and digital.
The marketplace platform will allow third party merchants to sell their products via macys.com and bloomingdales.com, which will help introduce an expanded assortment of products across multiple categories. Macy’s partnered with marketplace technology company Mirakl to create the platform, which is set to launch in the second half of 2022.
The move mark’s Macy’s next step in expanding its already growing digital business. In a call with investors, Macy’s CEO and...
Comments / 0