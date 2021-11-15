VISTA CANYON REGIONAL TRANSIT CENTER AWARDED

ENVISION® VERIFIED FOR SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE

Facility is Expected to Open to the Public in Early 2022

The City of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that the Vista Canyon Regional Transit Center was recently awarded Envision® Verified for Sustainable Infrastructure by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI). The newly constructed transit center, which will open in early 2022, was verified for sustainable achievements, including improving community mobility, encouraging sustainable transportation, stimulating the economy, enhancing local character and reducing waste during project operations.

“It is an honor to have the City’s Vista Canyon Regional Transit Center recognized for a commitment to sustainability with the recent awarding of Envision® Verified for Sustainable Infrastructure,” said Mayor Bill Miranda. “The new transit center will not only encourage a safe and wide variety of transportation options, but it will also improve accessibility and connectivity to locations throughout Los Angeles County.”

The Vista Canyon Regional Transit Center is one aspect of the new Vista Canyon community’s multi-modal transit hub. The center will add to the City’s transit-friendly disposition while providing greater accessibility and sustainability for Santa Clarita residents and commuters.

The City of Santa Clarita is working closely with design consultant Tetra Tech and JSB Development on this award-winning sustainable project. The full award project profile may be reviewed at sustainableinfrastructure.org/project-awards/vista-canyon-regional-transit-center/.