Public Safety

Experts say gun charge dropped in Rittenhouse trial was result of poorly worded law

By Brad Brooks
Reuters
 3 days ago
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, gives his closing argument during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 15, 2021. Sean Krajacic/Pool via REUTERS

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The dismissal of a misdemeanor weapons charge against high-profile murder defendant Kyle Rittenhouse is likely to ignite a statehouse debate over how to fix what the judge in the case called unclear and two legal experts called poorly worded Wisconsin legislation.

Defense attorneys in July filed a motion to dismiss the underage firearms possession charge against Rittenhouse, who was 17 when he shot three people, killing two of them, during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who earlier denied the request, granted it shortly before closing arguments started on Monday in the murder trial for Rittenhouse.

"This is going to touch a nerve for some people," said John Gross, a law professor at the University of Wisconsin. "But this is not an unreasonable reading of this statute by this judge."

Gross said the Wisconsin law concerning underage possession of a dangerous weapon - which covers everything from guns to brass knuckles - is written in a way that it seems to apply restrictions on gun possession only when the person is carrying a short-barreled weapon such as a sawed-off shotgun, less than 12 inches. That is what Rittenhouse's lawyers argued.

The .223 caliber Smith & Wesson rifle Rittenhouse used in the shootings has a 16-inch barrel.

What the legislature did in its writing of the law was to "accidentally carve out a rule that says somebody under the age of 18 can legally have a rifle or shotgun as long as the barrel is of sufficient length," Gross said. "It's just a legislative blunder and it should be fixed."

Tom Grieve, an attorney who specializes in defending gun cases and is a former Wisconsin state prosecutor, said a trial judge's decision set no legally binding precedent. But it may lead other judges to think again about their interpretation of the underage possession law as it now stands.

Grieve, who oversees what he said was the largest criminal defense firm in the state, said he had never before seen anyone charged with the underage illegal possession count Rittenhouse had faced, so he does not think the judge's decision would necessarily have a big impact in courtrooms.

That might be different in political circles.

"This could absolutely be something that the legislature takes a look at," Grieve said.

Rittenhouse's trial has been closely watched by some who favor expansive gun rights and by others who see American gun culture as out of control.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Wisconsin State
New Pittsburgh Courier

Ruling in Kyle Rittenhouse trial leaves observers outraged

The latest development in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has left several observers outraged. On Tuesday afternoon, Kenosha County Circuit Court Bruce Schroeder ruled that defense attorneys can refer to the men who were shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as “rioters,” “arsonists” and “looters” after opening arguments are made. “He can...
PUBLIC SAFETY
michiganchronicle.com

Judge Dismisses Another Charge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Another day, another twist in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. With closing arguments set to begin later this morning, Judge Bruce Schroeder has made the decision to dismiss one of the accused shooter’s misdemeanor gun charges. Chicago Tribune Columnist Rex Huppke reports that Schroeder dismissed the charge “because Rittenhouse’s gun had a longer barrel than the type detailed in Wisconsin state law.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tom Grieve
John Gross
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Judge’s phone keeps ringing in court with Trump rally theme

The phone belonging to the judge presiding over the closely watched double homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse rang at least twice during the trial with Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” as his ringtone.The song has been heavily used at rallies headlined by former President Donald Trump, and singer Lee Greenwood performed the song at his inauguration.As the trial was returning from lunch on Wednesday, the Rittenhouse defence team was speaking when Judge Bruce Schroeder’s phone rang to the tune of the patriotic anthem. The phone rang again on Friday as prosecutors and defence attorneys discussed adding lesser charges...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

A juror’s cruel joke got himself kicked off of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

A juror in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was dismissed Thursday for making a joke to a court security officer about the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020. The judge overseeing the case, Bruce Schroeder, said it was “clear that the appearance of bias is present, and it would seriously undermine the outcome of the case” if the juror remained part of the trial.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict - live: Jury sent home for day after reviewing video as judge ponders mistrial

Jury deliberations in the the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse resumed on 17 November for a second day, with jurors requesting a review of several key pieces of video evidence that traced the shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin on 25 August 2020.Jurors will return to the Kenosha County courthouse on 18 November for a third day of deliberations.Mr Rittenhouse, 18, is facing five felony charges for shooting three men in the aftermath of police brutality protests that night. The most serious charges are first-degree homicide for the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.Defence attorneys called for a mistrial a second...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Guns#Legislature#Murder
Esquire

Let's Compare the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial to That of the Men Accused of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

Two trials are underway in two different courtrooms in two different parts of the country. Both of them involved people who killed other people. One defendant killed two people. Three defendants killed one person. In neither case are these basic facts in dispute. The question before the courts is whether they murdered people. On Wednesday, there were ominous portents from both courthouses.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Judge in Rittenhouse trial says CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin is clueless

The judge presiding over the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing two protesters last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is annoyed. Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder is annoyed specifically with CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who has criticized the judge’s handling of the trial.
KENOSHA, WI
New York Post

Kyle Rittenhouse repeatedly yawns in court during homicide trial

Kyle Rittenhouse struggled to stay focused and yawned throughout his homicide trial Tuesday in Wisconsin that will decide whether he spends his life behind bars for a triple shooting. Rittenhouse, 18, let out several yawns as lawyers from both sides prepared to give opening statements in a Kenosha court about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

