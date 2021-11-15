ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 10 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

By Week 10 Saints Snap Counts, Observations
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo straight losses for the Saints has everyone asking plenty of questions and wondering what could have been, but at 5-4, this is a team who is still very much in the race to the postseason with 8 games remaining. There's no way of sugarcoating it, the loss to the Titans...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Saints legend Drew Brees sounds off on potential return after Jameis Winston injury

The New Orleans Saints managed to pull off a spectacular win over the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 7, beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home to the tune of a 36-27 score. However, the win came at a price, with the Saints seemingly losing Jameis Winston to a knee injury. While nothing is final yet in terms of the full extent of Winston’s injury, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees surely has heard some people asking whether there’s a chance he could un-retire and start for New Orleans.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Reveals If He’d Consider Returning To The Saints

The New Orleans Saints appear to have a vacancy at the starting quarterback position. Jameis Winston left Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a “significant” knee injury. New Orleans was led by Trevor Siemian the rest of the way on Sunday, as Taysom Hill was out with a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
Person
Jeff Heath
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A.j. Brown
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Uses 1-Word To Describe Jameis Winston’s Injury

The New Orleans Saints notched a major upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, but likely lost Jameis Winston in the process. New Orleans beat Tampa Bay, 36-27, on Sunday afternoon. The Saints were led by third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian, who played in place of Winston (knee injury) and Taysom Hill (concussion).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Titans#American Football#Eagles
The Spun

Saints Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons snap counts from an enjoyable win against the Saints

It’s snap counts time! The Falcons made a handful of decisions this week on offense and defense that deserve shoutouts in this week’s edition. Going into this game, you had to figure there were significant roles coming for Qadree Ollison and Anthony Rush, given that almost everyone who is flexed to the roster from the practice squad gets real playing time for this Falcons team. You also had to figure that James Vaughters was heading for a larger role after the team promoted him to the active roster and parked Jacob Tuioti-Mariner. What we didn’t know was how snaps and production would shake out at receiver or along the defensive line, where the Falcons had Jon Bullard, John Cominsky and rookie Ta’Quon Graham inactive.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
williamsonhomepage.com

Pre-Snap Read: Titans vs. Saints

The Tennessee Titans walked through perhaps the toughest stretch of their 2021 schedule unscathed, and even without Derrick Henry, look to have a direct path to the playoffs. Now the Titans may catch a break this week against the New Orleans Saints, who could potentially be without their do-it-all running back Alvin Kamara. The former Tennessee Volunteer star sat out practice the last two days.
NFL
NFL

NFL Week 10 underdogs: Will Saints upend Titans? Vikings to snap losing skid against Chargers?

5-4 WHERE: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.) Entering Week 10, the Browns quietly ranked sixth overall in Football Outsiders' team DVOA. Their romp over Cincinnati showcased a finally healthy secondary that picked off Joe Burrow twice and held freaky rookie pass-catcher Ja'Marr Chase to just 49 yards through the air. Firmly under the microscope after the exodus of Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield played his finest football of the year and showed that Cleveland still has juice deep with a 60-yard scoring shot to Donovan Peoples-Jones. The game also saw Nick Chubb ice the Bengals with 137 yards on the ground, but the rumbling wonder's status is up in the air for this weekend due to a trip to the reserve/COVID-19 list. If Chubb isn't cleared by Sunday, backup D'Ernest Johnson will get the chance to play hero again after ripping Denver for 146 yards at 6.6 yards per pop in Week 7. New England rides into Sunday on a three-game win streak, the product of football's fifth-best defensive DVOA and sound play from blossoming rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Bill Belichick wants to limit Cleveland on the ground and force Mayfield to win the game with his arm. Were Chubb a green light, I'd flat out predict a Browns win. Either way, Cleveland has the better roster, one that plays its best football under coach Kevin Stefanski when the chips are down.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy