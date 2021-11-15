Disney Melee Mania

26 years after the iconic film, you can now play the Jumanji board game, based on the 1995 classic, on mobile! It’s casual co-op fun for up to 4 players. ABOUT THE GAME A game for those who seek to find a way to leave their world behind… experience the Jumanji board game based on the 1995 film. The game combines the classic board game with exciting time attack, card matching mechanics. Roll the dice and read the riddle! Every round is a race against time to banish the danger as a team and reach the centre of the board. In the face of crocodiles, elephants and rhinos, rescue your friends from creeping vines and dodge the hunter, Van Pelt. Test your skills • The Jumanji board game contains a mysterious jungle. With every roll of the dice dangers escape into the town and can only be stopped by finishing the game. Be careful, if the jungle overpowers you and your team - everyone loses • ROLL THE DICE TO MOVE YOUR TOKEN - DOUBLES GETS ANOTHER TURN - REACH THE CENTER TO WIN… • ADVENTURERS BEWARE: DO NOT BEGIN UNLESS YOU INTEND TO FINISH… Stand together and face the creatures and plants the Jumanji riddle summons into the world • Cycle through your deck and match the items to the danger to banish them back into the board. - Use the items wisely and rescue your friends from jungle vines, and protect yourself with the magical shield. • Manage token magic - your token will charge whenever you use a magical flask. When it’s fully charged you can use it against any danger, or banish Van Pelt in a single move. • Use bonus items: add valuable seconds to your fight, and team-up points when you help a friend escape vines or gift magical objects. It takes working together to get a Team-Up All-Out Attack! • Collect gems as you travel around the board and choose magical abilities, including extra Team-Up points when helping friends, reduced damage from Van Pelt’s attacks, and the ability to deal extra damage when battling vines! Cooperate in real-time Your team will face more than one threat in every round. While you battle jungle creatures, twisting vines will try to ensnare you and your friends, and you must help each other to escape. Watch out for the hunter, Van Pelt, you’ll also need to dodge his attacks! Team up One of you must reach the center of the board to win the game, and it takes teamwork to get that far. Do you have fewer players? AI companions will join to complete your team. Anyone can play It’s so quick and easy to pick up, anyone can play! Join your friends for co-op fun online, gather around the digital board anywhere, anytime, and start your cursed adventure. FEATURES • SIX different characters to choose from • SEVEN dangers ready to stop you from finishing the game • FIVE locations you must defend - if you lose them all, you lose the game • A choice of player tokens, each connected to the mysterious heart of Jumanji • An original soundtrack by award-winning film composer, Christopher Willis The Season Pass The Season Pass will include: new Maps and DLC expansions coming soon. • AVAILABLE NOW - 3 exclusive tokens: the Hippo, Snake and Zebra. • COMING SOON - Play Jumanji on 6 new Maps. Each will include 5 new locations, 2 new characters, 2 new tokens, and a new danger to defeat! • COMING SOON - The first new Map, Winter Lodge, will be an icy departure from the sunny town of Brantford, and the Jumanji jungle will not be put off by the cold! • COMING SOON - DLC Expansions: JUMANJI: Welcome to the Jungle and JUMANJI: The Next Level. About Marmalade Game Studio Marmalade Game Studio is an award winning independent developer and publisher of games based in London, UK and Lisbon, Portugal. Marmalade are the makers of best selling quality digital multiplayer board games. With Marmalade games it doesn’t matter if you’re together or apart, you can find the fun with people you know or players around the world. For quality time, look for the Marmalade Game Studio logo.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO