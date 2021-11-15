ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Disney Melee Mania

By Mighty Bear Games Pte. Ltd.
TouchArcade
 5 days ago

Cue the lights! Hear the fans roar! Disney Melee Mania calls all worthy competitors to step into the spotlight! In this …. Cue the lights! Hear the fans roar! Disney Melee Mania calls all worthy competitors to step into the spotlight! In this dazzling Arcade...

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Want to Ride Toy Story Mania Without a Wait? Here’s How!

Toy Story Mania is one of the more popular rides in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. If you never had the chance to experience Toy Story Mania, it allows Guests to go on a 4D shooting arcade adventure. Due to the high demand for this attraction, there is typically a long wait time — some days even reaching a few hours long.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Pixar#Disney Character#Melee
TouchArcade

Elysium Lost

Elysium Lost has finally arrived! Now available worldwide! Darkness before dawn. Experience a medieval fantasy world with legendary narratives, large-scale wars, and explosive actions. As a Descendant of the Gods, how will you weave your legend? Epic Adventure -Embark on an epic journey in an immersive medieval fantasy world. -Indulge in action-packed, thrilling gameplay with incredible graphics! Dual-Talent System -Enjoy different playstyles as you switch freely using the dual-talent system. -Create countless dynamic skill combos to defeat your enemies! Cross-Server Battles -Partake in numerous exhilarating cross-server events and challenges! -Join players from all servers to compete for bountiful rewards! Collect and Upgrade -Catch a plethora of pets on Pet Island! -Collect a wide range of mounts to keep you company on your exploration! Territory War -Defend your territory and test your skills! -Claim your victory by destroying your opponents’ crystals! Contact Us Support: https://global.9splay.com/Service.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

JUMANJI: The Curse Returns

26 years after the iconic film, you can now play the Jumanji board game, based on the 1995 classic, on mobile! It’s casual co-op fun for up to 4 players. ABOUT THE GAME A game for those who seek to find a way to leave their world behind… experience the Jumanji board game based on the 1995 film. The game combines the classic board game with exciting time attack, card matching mechanics. Roll the dice and read the riddle! Every round is a race against time to banish the danger as a team and reach the centre of the board. In the face of crocodiles, elephants and rhinos, rescue your friends from creeping vines and dodge the hunter, Van Pelt. Test your skills • The Jumanji board game contains a mysterious jungle. With every roll of the dice dangers escape into the town and can only be stopped by finishing the game. Be careful, if the jungle overpowers you and your team - everyone loses • ROLL THE DICE TO MOVE YOUR TOKEN - DOUBLES GETS ANOTHER TURN - REACH THE CENTER TO WIN… • ADVENTURERS BEWARE: DO NOT BEGIN UNLESS YOU INTEND TO FINISH… Stand together and face the creatures and plants the Jumanji riddle summons into the world • Cycle through your deck and match the items to the danger to banish them back into the board. - Use the items wisely and rescue your friends from jungle vines, and protect yourself with the magical shield. • Manage token magic - your token will charge whenever you use a magical flask. When it’s fully charged you can use it against any danger, or banish Van Pelt in a single move. • Use bonus items: add valuable seconds to your fight, and team-up points when you help a friend escape vines or gift magical objects. It takes working together to get a Team-Up All-Out Attack! • Collect gems as you travel around the board and choose magical abilities, including extra Team-Up points when helping friends, reduced damage from Van Pelt’s attacks, and the ability to deal extra damage when battling vines! Cooperate in real-time Your team will face more than one threat in every round. While you battle jungle creatures, twisting vines will try to ensnare you and your friends, and you must help each other to escape. Watch out for the hunter, Van Pelt, you’ll also need to dodge his attacks! Team up One of you must reach the center of the board to win the game, and it takes teamwork to get that far. Do you have fewer players? AI companions will join to complete your team. Anyone can play It’s so quick and easy to pick up, anyone can play! Join your friends for co-op fun online, gather around the digital board anywhere, anytime, and start your cursed adventure. FEATURES • SIX different characters to choose from • SEVEN dangers ready to stop you from finishing the game • FIVE locations you must defend - if you lose them all, you lose the game • A choice of player tokens, each connected to the mysterious heart of Jumanji • An original soundtrack by award-winning film composer, Christopher Willis The Season Pass The Season Pass will include: new Maps and DLC expansions coming soon. • AVAILABLE NOW - 3 exclusive tokens: the Hippo, Snake and Zebra. • COMING SOON - Play Jumanji on 6 new Maps. Each will include 5 new locations, 2 new characters, 2 new tokens, and a new danger to defeat! • COMING SOON - The first new Map, Winter Lodge, will be an icy departure from the sunny town of Brantford, and the Jumanji jungle will not be put off by the cold! • COMING SOON - DLC Expansions: JUMANJI: Welcome to the Jungle and JUMANJI: The Next Level. About Marmalade Game Studio Marmalade Game Studio is an award winning independent developer and publisher of games based in London, UK and Lisbon, Portugal. Marmalade are the makers of best selling quality digital multiplayer board games. With Marmalade games it doesn’t matter if you’re together or apart, you can find the fun with people you know or players around the world. For quality time, look for the Marmalade Game Studio logo.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
TouchArcade

Out Now: ‘Final Fantasy VII – The First Soldier’, ‘PUBG: New State’, ‘In My Shadow’, ‘Moncage’, ‘Jumanji: The Curse Returns’, ‘Rob Riches’, and More

Each and every day new mobile games are hitting the App Store, and so each week we put together a big old list of all the best new releases of the past seven days. Back in the day the App Store would showcase the same games for a week, and then refresh those features each Thursday. Because of that developers got into the habit of releasing their games throughout Wednesday or very early Thursday in order to hopefully get one of those coveted features spots. Nowadays the App Store refreshes constantly, so the need for everyone to release all on the same day has diminished. Still, we’ve kept our weekly Wednesday night format as for years that’s the time people knew to check TouchArcade for the list of new games. And so without further ado please check out the full list of this week’s new games below, and let us know in the comments section which games you’ll be picking up!
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Ghostbusters Afterlife: scARe

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE ScARe delivers an untold chapter in the Ghostbusters universe centered around the latest film, G…. GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE ScARe delivers an untold chapter in the Ghostbusters universe centered around the latest film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Players seek to defend their surroundings amid an oncoming apocalypse. Banding together with newfound friends, players must use clues and intellect to solve puzzles to unlock special nuclear equipment. Then find the moxie to blast through evil entities to overcome a Sumerian deity’s grip on humanity. Be a god yourself, and save the day! ____________________________________ IN-GAME FEATURES: ● BATTLE supernatural entities from the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife film (November 2021). Created with real-time location-based gameplay, these unwelcome guests will pay you a visit wherever you play! ● SOLVE Phoebe’s hidden puzzles to access unlicensed nuclear equipment with updated functionality. ● RECEIVE in-game text messages, phone and video calls from your favorite Ghostbusters: Afterlife characters, including Phoebe, Trevor, Lucky, and Podcast. Their clues will assist you in defeating a certain Sumerian deity and her minions. ● SURVIVE slime attacks by ducking and dodging. Direct slime hits will decrease your proton pack’s power and leave you vulnerable against terrifying augmented attack sequences. ● COLLECT captured entities in your device’s own ghost containment unit. ____________________________________ In-App Purchase: Ghostbusters Afterlife: ScARe is free to download and play for the first two episodes. Additional episodes can be purchased (with real currency) by the Player. Recommendations: 1) Data connection required (Mobile/WiFi). 2) Best experienced in open or wide areas. 3) Use headphones for the full ASMR audio experience. Privacy Policy: https://imprezarioentertainment.com/privacy-policy/ Terms of Use: https://imprezarioentertainment.com/terms-of-use/ TM & © 2021 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘LEGO Star Wars: Castaways’ Is Out Now on Apple Arcade alongside Big Updates for ‘Clap Hanz Golf’, ‘Solitaire Stories’, ‘Angry Birds Reloaded’, ‘Spire Blast’, and More

Quite a few games have gotten updates this week with a few surprises. Clap Hanz Golf from Clap Hanz got a major update yesterday bringing it to version 1.4.0. This update adds a new UI for the main menu, an easy mode option, training mode, character model changes, and more. Training mode is a welcome addition for me since I wanted a way to just pick a course and character and play quickly. Solitaire Stories from Red Games gets two new storylines with Family Tree and The Favor of Santa Muerte. Beating both unlocks 10 new deck designs. The update also lets you replay stories to earn new achievements and improve your leaderboard position. Angry Birds Reloaded adds a new secret area, 45 new levels in the Off The Menu episode, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
TIME

The Best Toys of 2021

The best toys of 2021 keep the magic of childhood alive with technology, special effects, and good old-fashioned fun. With Magic Mixies , kids mix up a potion and—poof!—summon a new stuffed pet. LEGO Vidiyo Party lets kids create a music video in real time, wherever they are, through the power of virtual reality. And the Spirograph Animator reinvents a beloved classic toy, using a light show to add animated effects to your child’s spiral designs. Here, the editors of TIME for Kids round up the best toys of the year.
SHOPPING
Bored Panda

We Made These 28 Ridiculously Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.
COMICS
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
Polygon

PlayStation 5 store restock list and updates

Even though the PlayStation 5 is almost a year old, it’s still difficult to buy one. our guide is designed to make getting a PlayStation 5 easier. In this PS5 restock and tracking guide, we’ll share links to every retailer we can find that carries the PS5 and explain how to find Twitter accounts that post up-to-date restock links as they become available. This guide will also share some best practices — the things that worked for us — for tracking PS5 stock. We’ll also give you weekly updates on when each retailer last announced a drop for the system.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Warner Bros. Games’ New Platform Fighter Will Let You Battle With Arya Stark, Superman, Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo and More

Who’s the real superhero: Batman, Superman, Arya Stark from “Game of Thrones,” Harley Quinn — or Bugs Bunny or Scooby-Doo? Fans of Warner Bros.’s pop-culture franchises can settle such questions with “MultiVersus,” a platform fighter videogame that introduces a two-on-two battle format with a cast of iconic characters and legendary universes. The free-to-play “MultiVersus” is scheduled for worldwide release in 2022 on PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles and PC with full cross-play support, Warner Bros. Games promises. Characters coming to “MultiVersus” are set to include: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn (DC Super Heroes & DC...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy