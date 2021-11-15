Popular family event “Annual Tree Lighting and Mayor’s Sing-Along” to be held in Concord

Concord, California – Concord will hold the popular family event “Annual Tree Lighting and Mayor’s Sing-Along” in Todos Santos Plaza on Friday, December 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Henley’s Custom Cabinets is sponsoring a Snow Globe where families can take pictures with Santa and kids can feed Santa’s reindeer. Children are also welcome to write and mail letters to Santa, who will respond to them. The Concord Art Association will host a free make-your-own Christmas craft booth for people who wish to create a festive decoration.

The Concord High Jazz Band, D’Ann’s Dance Academy, Concord Parks & Recreation Ballet, the Westwood Elementary 3rd Grade Choir, and a concert by Music & Market favorite, The 925 Band, will all play live at the event, which will be hosted by local TV personality and musician Dan Ashley. Concord Mayor Tim McGallian will join the crowd in a sing-along after the concerts and light the celebratory tree at 7:30 p.m. All on-stage performances will be shown live on Concord’s television channel (Comcast 28, Wave 29, and Uverse 99), as well as on the City’s website: www.cityofconcord.org/TV.

The Todos Santos Business Association will hold a “Sip ‘n’ Stroll” and will sponsor carriage rides for $5 per person in addition to the event.

You can buy tickets for the “Sip ‘n’ Stroll” here.