Concord, CA

Popular family event “Annual Tree Lighting and Mayor’s Sing-Along” to be held in Concord

By Emily Scott
Concord News Journal
Concord News Journal
 5 days ago
Concord, California – Concord will hold the popular family event “Annual Tree Lighting and Mayor’s Sing-Along” in Todos Santos Plaza on Friday, December 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Henley’s Custom Cabinets is sponsoring a Snow Globe where families can take pictures with Santa and kids can feed Santa’s reindeer. Children are also welcome to write and mail letters to Santa, who will respond to them. The Concord Art Association will host a free make-your-own Christmas craft booth for people who wish to create a festive decoration.

The Concord High Jazz Band, D’Ann’s Dance Academy, Concord Parks & Recreation Ballet, the Westwood Elementary 3rd Grade Choir, and a concert by Music & Market favorite, The 925 Band, will all play live at the event, which will be hosted by local TV personality and musician Dan Ashley. Concord Mayor Tim McGallian will join the crowd in a sing-along after the concerts and light the celebratory tree at 7:30 p.m. All on-stage performances will be shown live on Concord’s television channel (Comcast 28, Wave 29, and Uverse 99), as well as on the City’s website: www.cityofconcord.org/TV.

The Todos Santos Business Association will hold a “Sip ‘n’ Stroll” and will sponsor carriage rides for $5 per person in addition to the event.

You can buy tickets for the “Sip ‘n’ Stroll” here.

Concord News Journal

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District announces end of the high-risk fire season

Contra Costa County, California – Because of recent and predicted precipitation, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (ConFire) has decreased early vegetation fire responses to a single fire engine. Because of the many storms and the possibility of further precipitation, the decision to reduce responses was made last week....
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Concord News Journal

One hospitalized after shooting in Concord

Concord, California – Adelaide Street was closed by Concord police as officers were searching for evidence related to a shooting that occurred earlier in the evening. After a man arrived into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach, police began looking for evidence. The extent of the victim’s injuries was unknown at the time.
CONCORD, CA
Concord News Journal

East Bay parks to offer free parking and entrance for all active and former military members on Veterans Day

All active and former military members can park free and get free entrance at East Bay parks, officials with East Bay parks confirmed. The officials with the park said their decision to offer free parking and entrance for all current and former military members for the Veterans Day is in an effort to honor them and what they are doing for our country.
MILITARY
Concord News Journal

Authorities looking for an elderly woman who was reported missing

Contra Costa County, California – Since Wednesday morning, Nov. 17, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office has been looking for a missing woman in Bay Point. Adela “Dela” Pena, 87, is 5’1″ tall, weighs 90–100 pounds, and has brown-gray hair. Her last known clothing was a light blue robe with snowmen on it, black or velvet sweatpants, and white shoes.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Concord News Journal

Prayer vigil shooting leaves three wounded

Antioch, California – Authorities say gunmen opened fire during a prayer vigil in Antioch on Sunday night, wounding three people, including a 17-year-old. At at 5:40 p.m., Antioch police officers responded to reports of wounded individuals in the 1300 block of Larkspur Lane. When the officers arrived, they discovered the...
ANTIOCH, CA
Concord News Journal

Concord News Journal

Concord, CA
ABOUT

Concord News Journal is a daily local online news magazine with hyperlocal coverage for the city of Concord and surrounding areas.

 https://concordnewsjournal.com/

