Moderna and US health chiefs have become locked in a battle over who gets credit for the development of the Covid-19 vaccine.The company’s vaccine was developed as part of a four-year partnership between the pharmaceutical firm and the National Institutes of Health, the government’s biomedical research agency.And when the shot was first introduced during the pandemic, the US government even gave its full title as the “N.I.H.-Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.”Now the NIH says that three scientists, who worked at its Vaccine Research Center, should all be recognised and named on the vaccine’s “principal patent application”, according to The New York...

INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO