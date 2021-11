A shaky second set didn't phase West Linn volleyball in a sweep of powerhouse Jesuit for Oregon Class 6A state title. Perseverance pays off in any sport, but in volleyball it feels just a little bit better. Whether that's taking the point on a long rally or battling back from a large deficit in a set, it gives players that extra motivation. So when West Linn High volleyball found itself down 17-13 in the second set to Jesuit during the Class 6A state title match Saturday at Liberty High School, the Lions had no time to panic. Instead, they rallied to...

OREGON STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO