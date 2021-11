Are you looking to develop your expertise in a popular and successful school which has received a Good from Ofsted, October 2021. We have an exciting career opportunity for an excellent 1:1 Learning Support Assistant to join our dedicated team. We are seeking an inspirational and highly effective practitioner, able to create engaging learning opportunities and committed to securing aspirational goals for all. The new member of our team will need to demonstrate confidence in the teaching and learning process and have excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Applicants should hold or be working towards a recognised Teaching Assistant qualification, be educated to at least GCSE level in English and Maths and ideally have some primary school experience. This vacancy is part time and term time only and is linked to High Needs Funding for a pupil with SEMH needs.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO