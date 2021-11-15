Uncommitted Spotlight: Sam Christiansen

Interested in attending a PBR Tennessee event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. 6-foot, 180-pound right hander w/ some projection in the frame. High effort delivery, but a quick arm that topped 92 in January 2021. All the ability to be a high ceiling arm that is still looking for a collegiate home, but mostly worked 85-89, T90 this Spring and Summer. Varying spin (2143-2504 rpm) and hot n’ cold in the strike zone, but late life and occasional arm side action. Best secondary is CB at 68-73 w/ 11/5 action and keeps hitters off balance, while he showed flashes of it being a SL at 74-77 in January. Occasionally shown a CH at 77-79 this Spring to round out the mix. Nice bonus as a left handed hitting 3B, who has logged a 6.78 sixty time while going 88 across the infield and top exit velo of 100.2 mph. Good all around athlete with two-way potential, but the upside on the mound seems to be his path as he works back to low 90s and living in the zone more consistently.

BASEBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO