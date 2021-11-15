Gaillard Center Announces Dog Man: The Musical

The Gaillard Center will present TheaterWorksUSA’s NY Times Critic’s Pick, Dog Man: The Musical on January 22nd, 2022. Based on the worldwide bestselling hit series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming new production...
It’s time to open the gates and seize the day. Outlaw Trail Theater has announced their spring 2022 musical and local theater junkies are collectively thrilled. The musical is Disney’s ‘Newsies’ and it will be directed by Koy and Makenzie Nielson. Outlaw Trail will be offering dance classes for those interested in auditioning that will be offered at no cost to the participant. “It is highly recommended that you attend these classes when they are offered,” shares Outlaw Trail. “Audition times and dates will be posted in early 2022.” It has been a busy year for Outlaw Trail since a new board stepped in to continue the organization. They had a successful run of ‘Hello, Dolly!’ for the summer musical and just finished a sold out run of ‘The Mousetrap’ as part of a dinner theater offering. They are also part of the ‘Music Theatre International All Together Now!’ event at Vernal Theatre: LIVE on November 13th. Visit their Facebook page or www.outlawtrailtheater.org to link to tickets.
According to Charleston Symphony Orchestra’s principal clarinetist Charles Messersmith, the Stars of the CSO show at Gaillard Center is going to be once-in-a-lifetime — except we get two chances to catch the performance, Nov. 19 and 20. In addition to Messersmith, the CSO will be showcasing violinist Yuriy Bekker, violist...
From writing comedy skits and musical arrangement to choreography and more, Footlight Players’ brand new holiday production will be a truly collaborative creation devised fully by the artists performing in the show. A Very Merry Footlight Holiday Special will make its limited run debut this December paying homage to those beloved family-oriented televised Christmas specials of the past, offering a heaping helping of nostalgia with a little tongue-in-cheek camp on the side.
Every generation has that one TV show, or shows, they were obsessed with as kids. For me, in the late 1970s / early 1980s, that was pretty much anything on PBS. Sesame Street, Mr. Roger's Neighborhood, and The Electric Company just to name a few. For my kids it was Blue's Clues, Dora the Explorer, Go, Diego, Go, and pretty well everything that aired on Disney Channel. Many of those shows continue to run to this day with either new episodes, reruns, or a combination of the two. But, today's toddlers are also exposed to countless other educational shows you won't find on a television network somewhere. The internet provides those kids with countless other fun, colorful, and educational programs to entertain them (and teach them a thing or two whether they realize it or not), and one of its biggest stars is taking his show from computers, tablets, and phones, to the stage with his very own nationwide tour that will be making its way to Evansville in May.
“There’s room for everyone on the Nice List,” just ask Buddy the Elf. This December, the Bainbridge Little Theatre will be performing Elf The Musical, which is based on the beloved holiday film. For those who haven’t seen the film, Elf is a hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy that follows Buddy the...
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. GFour Productions will present the international hit show Menopause The Musical, a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change."
Chicago’s ARC Music Festival announced that it will return in 2022 over Labor Day Weekend with an additional day of beats to groove out to. Few festivals have made as large of an impact with their debut edition quite as ARC Music Festival did in Chicago this year. A plethora of the finest artists in the realm of house and techno flocked to the birthplace of house music for two days on Labor Day Weekend and played their hearts out. It’s safe to say that Auris Presents smashed it with this one, as those who attended and others who craved the experience but sorely missed out have patiently awaited news about its return.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Funk Music Hall of Fame and Exhibition Center is hosting a reception Saturday, November 6 to benefit the Funk Center’s Music Education Program. Saturday evening, come to ‘The Digital Funk Box’ to watch the unveiling of a traveling exhibit built to teach kids about the Rhythms and impact of Funk […]
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Tracing the great lineage of the music of the collective culture, American Favorites exudes the pioneering spirit. The Carpe Diem String Quartet will present new and classic works by Beach, Bingham, Dvorak, and Fujiwara. Pianist Michelle Schumann will also perform in the concert.
An unforgettable, one-of-a-kind, evening featuring Cold, Cold Night Burlesque and Ragtime Rebellion will be presented with shows at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Denmark Arts Center. “Cold, Cold Night Burlesque has been performing since 2018 and features: Miss Tempo, Lady Libra, Billy Blaze, Calamity...
GREENFIELD — For Tony Seiler — a prolific drummer and DJ who owns the Greenfield Music Center — sharing the gift of music never gets old. Whether it’s playing the drums, giving lessons at his Greenfield music shop, or booking the bands for the city’s biggest concert venues, Seiler is happiest when he’s putting music out into the world.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Scrooge the Musical follows the plot of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, in which the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge undergoes a profound experience of redemption over the course of a Christmas Eve night, after being visited by the ghost of his former partner Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A partnership between the Hangout Music Festival and Gulf Shores High School has come to life. Last year, the Hangout Hospitality Group donated $100,000 for a one of kind "music lab," at the high school. It’s now a dream come true for high school students with a passion for music, and the music business.
We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.
A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
Taylor Swift can't stop breaking the internet. First, she dropped a rerecorded version of her Grammy-nominated album "Red," titled "Red (Taylor's Version)," on Friday. Then, she released her directorial debut in the form of a short film "All Too Well," named after the fifth track on the record starring herself, actor Dylan O'Brien and "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink.
SIOUX CENTER—A quirky comedy featuring the Addams family characters from the 1960s television series is coming to Te Paske Theatre. A total cast of 24 Sioux Center High School students are looking forward to sharing the story of the Addams Family in musical form Nov. 12-14. Shows are set for 7 p.m. Nov. 12-13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14. at Te Paske Theater at Sioux Center Middle School, 550 Ninth St. NE.
Charleston Place will transform into a “whimsical winter wonderland this season, with spectacular décor and a wealth of festivities for guests of all ages.” From the beloved holiday train and caroling performance to visits with Santa and nightly “snows” in Market Street Circle, guests and locals will have the opportunity to celebrate timeless traditions and create memorable moments.
BYOB (drinks and appetizers) Parking is available at the former fire station parking lot, JV Fletcher library, and along Lincoln Street. Covid Safety Guidelines – Please do not come to the show if you are not feeling well. Must show proof of vaccination, provide email for contract tracing, and wear a mask indoors when not actively eating/drinking.
Universal Music Group, often known as UMG, has been a top record label for a very long time – with a big impact on music both from a business and listening perspective. On Thursday, Universal added to their roster of artists with a bit of a twist. Most people are familiar with music group Gorillaz, who’s look and style was basically a NFT before we knew what it was. UMG has now announced their first NFT band, Kingship.
