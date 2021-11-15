ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucid Shares Rally as Order Book Grows

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com — Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID ) announced its third quarter earnings Monday, with its shares rising over 5% after hours. The company told investors that customer reservations rose to 13,000 during the quarter, reflecting an order book of approximately $1.3 billion, with the number since increasing to over...

