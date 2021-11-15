ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mililani, HI

Kahuku solidifies No. 1 ranking with runaway win over Mililani

hawaiiprepworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKahuku collected nine of 12 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 on Monday. The unbeaten squad rolled over Mililani, 55-20, on Saturday at John Kauinana Stadium. Mililani remained at No. 3 despite its first loss of the season. Kahuku overtook Kamehameha on...

www.hawaiiprepworld.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hawaiiprepworld.com

No. 1 Kahuku wins one for the late David Vimahi

The loss of coach David Vimahi could have stonewalled the Kahuku Red Raiders. Instead, the top-ranked football team in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 rose to the challenge with a 55-20 victory over No. 3 Mililani on Saturday night at John Kauinana Stadium. At 5-0, Big Red is alone atop the OIA Open Division standings. Mililani took its first loss after three wins. The visiting team in white uniforms and red helmets spoiled Mililani’s homecoming, but it wasn’t easy despite the final margin.
KAHUKU, HI
scoringlive.com

Kahuku honored late coach with inspired play Saturday night

There was no disguising the motivation for the Kahuku football team Saturday night. The Red Raiders wanted this one for coach Dave. That would be David Vimahi, a longtime fixture within the program and a pillar in the Kahuku community. He passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning. Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho...
KAHUKU, HI
staradvertiser.com

Kahuku’s No. 1, Mililani moves up to No. 3 in football poll

Kahuku is the No. 1-ranked team in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 for a second week in a row. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Print subscriber but without online...
KAHUKU, HI
staradvertiser.com

Prep profile: Bowling has been the life for Mililani’s Michael Weyl

It’s not fear the drives Michael Weyl. Not anymore. As a child, he had a recurring dream, waking up too late to arrive at his bowling tournaments. One minute late, disqualified. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print &...
MILILANI, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Kahuku, HI
City
Mililani, HI
City
Waianae, HI
City
Kapolei, HI
State
Hawaii State
gostanford.com

Ranked Wins, Consolation Title

SAN DIEGO - Impressive results continued to roll in from Stanford during a busy weekend, particularly from the freshman class, highlighted by the consolation singles title for Alexandra Yepifanova at the ITA National Fall Championships. After losing her first match of the tournament to eventual champion No. 56 ranked Eryn...
STANFORD, CA
staradvertiser.com

Hawaii Grown: Ex-Kahuku stars Kekaula and Kaonohi Kaniho form strong secondary for Boise State

Boise State freshman defensive back Kaonohi Kaniho was celebrating a fourth-quarter interception against Fresno State on Saturday when his older brother came over to congratulate him. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Already a subscriber?...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiiprepworld.com

Dancing through traffic: ‘Iolani’s Mokihana Tufono sets the tone

There is a certain kind of person who makes deliveries. A giver to the end and beyond. Someone who keeps watch and brings the goods. Just don’t be late. Be on point. For the ‘Iolani girls volleyball team, that person is Mokihana Tufono. The 5-foot-10 senior setter with a versatile array of skills — she had 16 kills, 18 assists and two blocks against Kamehameha last week — brings the will with the skill. (The feature story on Mokihana Tufono is in today’s edition of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.)
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Athletics#Red Raiders#Oia Open Division#Ilh Open Division#Waipahu#Division I#Rank School#Campbell#Iolani#Waianae 8#Kaiser 1
hawaiiprepworld.com

Kahuku remains No. 1 after another blowout win in OIA Open

Kahuku is the No. 1-ranked team in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 for a second week in a row. The unbeaten powerhouse collected eight of 12 first-place votes to remain at the top. Kahuku overpowered Waianae, 50-7 and has now outscored four opponents 221-20. Three of their foes are ranked or previously ranked in the Top 10.
KAHUKU, HI
staradvertiser.com

Prep football preview: For Mililani, every game is like a championship

In the OIA Open Division, four teams qualify for the playoffs, but it still feels like a week-to-week survival contest for coaches. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Print subscriber...
HONOLULU, HI
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Pool: Montana State's win solidifies place as national title contender

CHENEY, Washington — Months ago, Brent Vigen peered at a room of people he hardly knew. When he was introduced to them as Montana State’s head coach, he laid out a vision of promise. Qualifying for the FCS playoffs. Appearances in the quarterfinals. Reaching the semifinals. Even for a program...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Gonzaga holds firm at No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after win over Texas

Knee-jerk reactions are a natural thing in sports. Almost all of us are susceptible to them sometimes. The most common one in college basketball after Gonzaga's season-opening win in which five-star freshman Chet Holmgren produced a historically great stat line was that Drew Timme might not be the best player on his team even though he is the consensus preseason national player of the year.
TEXAS STATE
hawaiiprepworld.com

Punahou a near-unanimous No. 1 in Girls Volleyball Top 10

The stars continue to align for Punahou. The Buffanblu received top votes on nine of the 10 coaches and media ballots to retain the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 on Monday. A week ago, Punahou had six out of 10 first-place votes. Kamehameha, which had...
SPORTS
abc17news.com

Navy tops Virginia, 1st win over ranked foe since Robinson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — John Carter Jr. scored 19 points, Sean Yoder added 15 and Navy got its first win over a ranked team since the David Robinson era. The Midshipmen stunned No. 25 Virginia 66-58 in the season opener for both teams. East Carolina transfer Jayden Gardner led Virginia with 18 points. But the Cavaliers didn’t make a field goal for 8 1/2 minutes down the stretch. Navy’s last win over a team ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 came on March 16, 1986, when Robinson led the Midshipmen past Syracuse. Navy blistered the Cavaliers from long range, making 8 of its first 10 3-point tries.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Austin American-Statesman

District 26-6A football update: Wins by Westlake, San Marcos solidify standings

The Chaps (10-0, 7-0 District 26-6A) completed a perfect run through district play with a 63-21 blowout win over Lake Travis in the Battle of the Lakes. Cade Klubnik (see below) played well, while Jack Kayser rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown and Bryce Chambers added a TD on the ground and had a scoring reception. Keaton Kubecka and Jaden Greathouse also made touchdown catches. Will Courtney made 13 tackles and had an interception to pace the defense, with Jacob Leopold recording 11 stops, Denim Collins producing 10 tackles and both Byers Petty and Ethan Burke making eight stops. Adam Sullivan added an interception and Burke, Petty and Colton Vasek all recorded a sack. Westlake is the district champion and will be the district’s No. 1 seed in Division II for the playoffs.
SAN MARCOS, TX
hawaiiprepworld.com

Sierra Canyon leads field as ‘Iolani Classic returns in December

(12:20 p.m. Adds ‘Iolani Classic boys brackets.) The ‘Iolani Classic is back with the No. 1-ranked team in the nation. ‘Iolani made the official announcement on Thursday morning after months of preparation. The boys Classic is set for Dec. 18-22 with NBCSN and Peacock set to air the semifinal and final rounds. All other boys tournament games will be aired on theSUVtv.com.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy