Kahuku solidifies No. 1 ranking with runaway win over Mililani

The Chaps (10-0, 7-0 District 26-6A) completed a perfect run through district play with a 63-21 blowout win over Lake Travis in the Battle of the Lakes. Cade Klubnik (see below) played well, while Jack Kayser rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown and Bryce Chambers added a TD on the ground and had a scoring reception. Keaton Kubecka and Jaden Greathouse also made touchdown catches. Will Courtney made 13 tackles and had an interception to pace the defense, with Jacob Leopold recording 11 stops, Denim Collins producing 10 tackles and both Byers Petty and Ethan Burke making eight stops. Adam Sullivan added an interception and Burke, Petty and Colton Vasek all recorded a sack. Westlake is the district champion and will be the district’s No. 1 seed in Division II for the playoffs.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO