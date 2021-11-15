Police await coroner's report in death of 1-year-old Kansas boy

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal October shooting are asking the public for help with information in the case. According to the Geary County Sheriff, On October 3, a man described as 6-foot-1 or taller and dressed in all black approached 22-year-old Enfinnity Hayes and her husband at the Milford State Park Group Shelter. The suspect attempted to rob the couple at gun point.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO