Police await coroner's report in death of 1-year-old Kansas boy

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 3 days ago
TOPEKA —Law enforcement authorities continue investigating the death of a one-year old boy and have not made an arrest in the case, according...

Related
North Platte Post

Police ID Kan. woman who died in vehicle, pedestrian accident

TOPEKA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident and on Thursday identified the victim as 42-year-old Gretchen Cabrera. Just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian accident in the 900 block ofSW Macvicar Avenue, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Officers arrived on scene...
KANSAS STATE
North Platte Post

Sheriff: Iowa couple's death ruled a murder-suicide

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a married Iowa couple's deaths were a murder-suicide. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's office said officers were called on Nov. 7 to investigate a domestic disturbance at a home east of Council Bluffs. They found 83-year-old Bonnie Rankin dead of a gunshot wound. Her...
IOWA STATE
North Platte Post

Sheriff investigates robbery, fatal shooting of Kan. woman

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal October shooting are asking the public for help with information in the case. According to the Geary County Sheriff, On October 3, a man described as 6-foot-1 or taller and dressed in all black approached 22-year-old Enfinnity Hayes and her husband at the Milford State Park Group Shelter. The suspect attempted to rob the couple at gun point.
KANSAS STATE
North Platte Post

Man not guilty by reason of insanity in Holdrege killings

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — A judge has ruled a Holdrege man not responsible by reason of insanity for a 2019 triple shooting that killed two men and seriously injuring another. The Kearney Hub reports that the ruling came in the case of 48-year-old Manuel Gomez, who had a one-day bench trial on Nov. 9 in which Gomez’s lawyers relied on an insanity defense.
HOLDREGE, NE
North Platte Post

Investigators: Propane leak was cause of Taylor explosion

TAYLOR, Neb. (AP) — Investigators say a propane leak caused an explosion last month that leveled a vacant building in the small north-central Nebraska town of Taylor. No one was injured in the explosion that happened the afternoon Oct. 19 explosion. Loup County volunteer firefighters called to the town of...
TAYLOR, NE
North Platte Post

Dist. of Nebraska federal Grand Jury Indictments

Acting United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 7 unsealed Indictments charging 7 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Search warrants unsealed in probe of billionaire Sanford

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Search warrants have been unsealed in the investigation into South Dakota billionaire T. Denny Sanford. The search warrants show investigators looked into his email account in 2019. Law enforcement also sought search warrants on his cellular and internet service providers. The investigation into Sanford was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
North Platte Post

Kan. man charged for fatal crash when he was in high school

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal 2018 crash have filed charges in the case. The one-car rollover crash near the intersection of Hawk Road ad 800 Avenue killed an Abilene High School student Isaiah Johnson. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff, Hayden Cook, who was also a student...
KANSAS STATE
North Platte Post

Contempt charges dropped for 3 Marshals Service supervisors

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Contempt charges have been dismissed for three supervisors in the U.S. Marshals Service for a series of events that began with a deputy marshal refusing to disclose her vaccination status while serving in federal court in Aberdeen. Federal Judge Charles Kornmann filed the charges after directing...
ABERDEEN, SD
