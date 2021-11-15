LIST: Top 10 Most Dangerous Christmas Songs To Drive To Based on BPM

As I was standing on my back porch last week, sipping on a hot cup of coffee and waiting for my dog to do her business, I started thinking that instead of wearing socks with my slides, some rugged slip-on shoes with a bit of insulated lining would be perfect. That’s when I realized that Crocs makes a clog like that and I basically just said I’d love some Crocs right now. This is a thought I swore to myself would never cross my mind. And then recently as I was scrolling through twitter, there they were; Ugly Christmas Sweater Crocs. I love ugly Christmas sweaters and I love ugly Christmas sweater parties. Of course I need these Crocs! Which, again, I never thought I’d ever think or say or blog about. Through the magic of Christmas cheer, you win Crocs! Check the best clog ever made below!

