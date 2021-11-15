AMENDED: American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Projects Use Public Comment Period
Note: Adds Families and Youth, Inc. as a recommended project.
The City of Las Cruces Economic Development Department has conducted a competitive Request for Proposal process for Community and Economic Development initiatives.
The City anticipated allocating approximately $10.4 million in federal funds for programs or services that addressed or mitigated the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic for households, businesses, or residents who have been disproportionately impacted by the public health emergency.
Potential project proposals could address the following program areas:
- Programs or services that facilitate access to health and social services.
- Programs or services that address housing insecurity, lack of affordable housing, or homelessness.
- Programs or services that address or mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency on education or that promote healthy childhood environments.
- Programs or services that support small businesses or non-profit organizations with loans, grants, in-kind assistance, or counseling programs to mitigate the negative economic impact of the pandemic, such as declines in revenues or impacts of periods of business closure.
- Programs or services that support small businesses or non-profit organizations with technical assistance, counseling, or other services to assist with business planning needs.
- Programs or services that speed the recovery of impacted industries, such as tourism, travel, and hospitality that were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and business closures.
- Programs or services that help households to address the negative economic impacts of COVID-19.
The City of Las Cruces received approximately $26.3 million in requests from local non-profit and community partners. The ARPA Selection Committee will recommend the following projects for funding to the Las Cruces City Council on Dec. 6, 2021.
A public comment period to solicit input on funding proposals begins Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, and will continue through noon Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The recommended projects include:
- Mesilla Valley Community of Hope; Housing Risk Mitigation Funds, $600,000.
- Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico/Bitwise; Equip Las Cruces, $2,000,000.
- Community Action Agency of Southern New Mexico; Guaranteed Basic Income Project, $1,700,000.
- Jardin de los Niños; Flourishing Families Program, $350,000.
- Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico; COVID-19 Recovery Fund, $550,000.
- New Mexico Housing & Community Development Corp.; Peachtree Affordable Housing Project, $2,000,000.
- Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces, BGCLC New Facility, $1,000,000.
- Mesilla Valley Public Housing Authority; Oak Street Veterans Affordable Housing Project, $350,000.
- Families & Youth, Inc., E5 Therapeutic Recreation & Leisure Program, $1,000,000.
Public comments can be submitted through any of the following methods:
By mail: Economic Development Department
Housing and Neighborhood Services Program
Attn: ARPA Funding
P.O. Box 20000
Las Cruces, NM 88004
By email: economicdevelopment@las-cruces.org.
By phone: 575/528-3022 (voice) or 575/528-3157 (TTY).
For information, contact Natalie Green, Housing and Neighborhood Services Manager, at 575/528-3086 or by email at ngreen@las-cruces.org.
