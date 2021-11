The Explorit Science Center is back, and they’d like you to know it. Located at 3141 Fifth St. in Davis, the center celebrated its grand reopening weekend on Friday, Oct. 1. “I think opening up the Science center again is one step back to what the new normal is going to be,” said the center’s program director Emily Anderson. “It’s thrilling to be back. All of the staff here are for informal education. If we don’t have people in the building, it’s really depressing with the lights out, and it is so quiet. So just to hear the laughing and the fun in the building brings our energy back.”

DAVIS, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO