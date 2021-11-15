ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New this week: Will Smith, 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' and Adele

By The Associated Press
Jonesboro Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Tennis anyone? In “King Richard,” Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father and tennis guru to Venus and Serena Williams. The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is an authorized...

www.jonesborosun.com

Empire

Tick, Tick... BOOM! Review

If you are one of those people for whom musical theatre brings you out in hives, Tick, Tick… Boom! won’t win you over. Based on the Jonathan Larson musical about his own early song-writing struggles (he hit the big time with Rent), Hamilton maestro Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut is chock-full of things to set the show tunes haters’ teeth on edge (impromptu a cappella singing, for starters), but gets by on a deep well of love for musicals, some good songs and a more successful turn to the dark side in its final act.
MOVIES
Register Citizen

Granger on Film: 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' is an irresistible musical watch

As Lin-Manuel Miranda’s screen adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s Off-Broadway musical about writing a musical begins, anxiety-riddled Jon (Andrew Garfield) prepares to celebrate his 30th birthday in his cramped fifth-floor walk-up in Lower Manhattan with his dancer girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), singing “This is the Life!”. Perpetually broke while trying to...
MOVIES
/Film

Watch Andrew Garfield Sing The Opening Song From Tick, Tick... Boom!

Andrew Garfield may be most well-known to audiences as Peter Parker in "The Amazing Spider-Man" or from his Academy Award nominated performance in "Hacksaw Ridge," but in case you're unaware, the man can sing his face off. Garfield's next endeavor is starring as Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut, the film adaptation of Larson's "Tick, Tick... Boom!"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
California State
The Hollywood Reporter

Andrew Garfield in ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’: Film Review | AFI 2021

Known worldwide as a production that changed the trajectory of contemporary musical theater, Jonathan Larson’s Rent profoundly influenced a generation of theater artists, including a young Lin-Manuel Miranda, who first saw the show in the late ’90s. Before Rent, though, there was Larson’s semi-autobiographical Tick, Tick … Boom!, a smaller-scale, 1990-set rock musical about a New York playwright struggling to find his voice as the days and minutes tick down to his 30th birthday. As he was first coming to prominence with his Broadway production of In the Heights, Miranda played the lead in a New York staging of Tick, Tick...
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

tick, tick…BOOM! Honors Jonathan Larson

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut, tick, tick…BOOM!, honors the work of the late Rent creator and composer Jonathan Larson. I’m going to be completely honest. I went into this film without really being familiar with Jonathan Larson’s (Andrew Garfield) work. Well, aside from the famous song from Rent. However, tick, tick…BOOM! is a project that didn’t know anything about in terms of music or stage play. But anyway, that didn’t stop me from enjoying the film on Thursday afternoon. This film is not about Rent even though the hit musical is always lurking just beneath the surface. No, this one is an adaptation of the autobiographical musical written by Larson. Larson would also never see Rent in the theater, dying the night before the first preview of an aortic aneurysm. His work would go onto inspire many, including this film’s director, Lin-Manuel Miranda.
MOVIES
Beaumont Enterprise

Review: Broadway dreams loom large in 'Tick, Tick... BOOM!'

“Tick, Tick... BOOM!,” Lin-Manuel Miranda's affectionate, well-crafted adaptation of Jonathan Larson's “rock monologue,” captures all that's grand and beautiful about musical theater, and a little of what can make it insufferable, too. Miranda's film, his accomplished directorial debut, is a portrait of the artist as a deeply passionate, overwhelmingly self-involved...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Tick, Tick … Boom! to They Shall Not Grow Old: the seven best films to watch on TV this week

Asghar Farhadi, the Iranian director of A Separation, is a master at luring you in with the everyday, only for the weight of events to take their toll later on. In this 2016 film, the plot offers an early dramatic hit, but its deepest effects are cumulative. Married actors Emad (Shahab Hosseini) and Rana (Taraneh Alidoosti) are staging a production of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. One night, while alone in their new flat, Rana is attacked. They discover the previous occupant was a sex worker, so Emad takes it upon himself to find the assailant, presumed to be a client. How this connects to Miller’s play only gradually becomes clear, as the couple’s relationship fractures over their reactions to the incident.
MOVIES
mychamplainvalley.com

At The Box Office: ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ is the story about Jonathan Larson, the writer of the musical ‘Rent’, who faces the pressure when he wants to make it big. Actor Andrew Garfield plays Larson in the film, with Lin Manuel Miranda making his feature directorial debut. Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain...
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’: Musical is Driven By a Dynamite Andrew Garfield Performance

As much as I’ve been critical of Lin Manuel Miranda in the past, “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” his directorial debut, an adaptation of the late Jonathan Larson’s play, Isn’t half-bad. Manuel-Miranda doesn’t overdirect, Steven Levenson’s screenplay is smoothly written, and, best of all, Andrew Garfield carries the whole thing with such panache.
MOVIES
loc.gov

“Compromise or Persevere?” Larson’s tick, tick…BOOM!

In celebration of the release of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick…BOOM! this month, In the Muse is publishing a series of four blog posts that connect readers with archival material from the Music Division’s Jonathan Larson Papers. We hope that the sketches, notes, drafts, and other materials we highlight in these blog posts enhance your understanding of Larson the creator, and provide new insight as you prepare to watch the film.
MOVIES
#Musical Theater#Jazz#The Associated Press#Warner Bros
Washington Post

New movies to stream this week: ‘tick, tick . . . BOOM!,’ ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ and more

Based on a work by the late Jonathan Larson, the writer and composer of “Rent,” “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” debuted in 1991 as a stripped-down “rock monologue” starring Larson (after a 1990 workshop performance under the name “Boho Days”). The play was later retooled into a more expansive musical theater piece after Larson’s 1996 death, and has now been further refined by writer Steven Levenson (“Dear Evan Hansen”) into its current film form, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, making his feature debut. (Miranda also starred in a 2016 revival of the play.) On screen, Andrew Garfield plays a character called Jonathan Larson, who is struggling to finish a musical based on “1984” called “Superbia” — which Larson actually wrote but was never produced. It’s all less complicated than it sounds. At its heart, the film is an origin story about “Superbia,” but also a tale about the creative cauldron of Bohemian Soho that led Larson to write “Boom!” and, eventually, “Rent.” Garfield delivers a winning performance, in a movie that jumps between a staged performance of “Boom!,” featuring Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry as supplemental singers, and flashbacks to the events depicted in that show. Robin de Jesus plays Jonathan’s former roommate, and Alexandra Shipp is Jonathan’s girlfriend. Ultimately, it’s a meditation on the pressures and rewards of the creative process, one that is both toe-tapping and poignant. PG-13. Available on Netflix; also available in theaters. Contains some strong language, some suggestive material and drug references. 115 minutes.
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Garfield and Will Smith Brought Best Actor Race Into Focus at AFI Fest

So have we seen everything yet? AFI Fest, which just wrapped in Los Angeles, is the final prominent film festival to unveil a handful of awards hopefuls. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” from Netflix, premiered to strong reviews and plenty of Oscar buzz. As part of a banner year for Miranda that includes involvement in three other projects — “Encanto,” “In the Heights” and “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” — Miranda successfully stages a movie adaptation of a lesser-known, autobiographical musical from “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson. The film will most likely earn a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Manny the Movie Guy Takes You Inside the World of “tick…tick…BOOM!”

Lin-Manuel Miranda creates his ode to struggling artists in the new Netflix film. “tick..tick..BOOM!” Based on Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical of the same name,. the film explores the failures that eventually led to the creation of “Rent.”. I spent some time with the supporting cast of the film including Alexandra...
MOVIES
loc.gov

Turning a Life Into Art: The Evolution of “tick, tick…BOOM!”

The following is part of a series of four blog posts connecting readers to archival materials from the Music Division’s Jonathan Larson Papers. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation of Larson’s “tick, tick…BOOM!” opens today. We hope that the sketches, notes, drafts and other materials highlighted in these blog posts enhance your understanding of Larson the creator, and provide new insight as you prepare to watch the film. This post was written by Music Division Archivist Janet McKinney.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Star Robin de Jesús on Latinos in Hollywood and Working with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús found a way to channel the proper inspirations to maximize his performance as a former theatre actor turned  accountant Michael in Netflix’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” He’s fighting for his art to be seen, as well as the under-seen voices in the Latino and LGBTQ communities, and he’s looking forward to the visibility. Also on this episode, the Awards Circuit Roundtable assembles to discuss Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, Halle Berry’s “Bruised” and the opening of Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” with Will Smith. Listen to the full interview with...
MOVIES

