ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Hadley Avenue Road Closure

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDGDM_0cxZvaFk00

Hadley Avenue, between Campo Street and San Pedro Street, will be closed, while Crosstown Construction installs a new gas service as part of a new commercial development.

A detour will be in effect to guide traffic around the work zone. The closure will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 2021 and will last two days.

This work will be in City Council District 1 and will not affect any RoadRUNNER Transit routes or bus stops.

The City has verified no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in that immediate area during this time.

Access to residences and business will be maintained at all times.

For information, call the Public Works Department/Construction Management at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Traffic
Las Cruces, NM
Government
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Works Department#Avenue Road#Hadley#San Pedro#Crosstown Construction#City Council District 1#575 528 3098#Tty
Fox News

'Orgy of violence': Dutch police open fire on rioters

Police opened fire on protesters in rioting that erupted in downtown Rotterdam around a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions late Friday night. The Dutch city's mayor called it "an orgy of violence." Police said that two rioters were hospitalized after being hit by bullets and investigations were underway to establish if...
SOCCER
NBC News

Prosecution rests in Theranos trial, one fraud charge dropped

The government rested its fraud case against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Friday, and her lawyers swiftly moved to undercut parts of the prosecution’s case. One of the 12 fraud counts was immediately dismissed, the result of an earlier error by prosecutors. The defense had previously asked the government to submit a list of the specific Theranos diagnostic tests for which the patient witnesses allege they received mistaken results.
LAW
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

147
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy