Hadley Avenue Road Closure

Hadley Avenue, between Campo Street and San Pedro Street, will be closed, while Crosstown Construction installs a new gas service as part of a new commercial development.

A detour will be in effect to guide traffic around the work zone. The closure will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 2021 and will last two days.

This work will be in City Council District 1 and will not affect any RoadRUNNER Transit routes or bus stops.

The City has verified no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in that immediate area during this time.

Access to residences and business will be maintained at all times.

For information, call the Public Works Department/Construction Management at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.