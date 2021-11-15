Gordon Biersch Brings Back its WinterBock Lager

The imminent arrival of winter should have you changing up dessert plans. We're moving from ice cream cone season into hot chocolate season. Dairy Queen, which knows a bit about frozen treats, is tweaking its menu to recognize the change in seasons. Though, it is not quite abiding by the spirit of the change. You're getting the hot chocolate, but it's not really going to be hot. Dairy Queen is bringing back the frozen hot chocolate. The Blizzard chain says that the frozen cocoa snack has been requested repeatedly by fans. It has decided to listen to the will of the ice cream-loving people by putting it back on the menu.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO