ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Gordon Biersch Brings Back its WinterBock Lager

fsrmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommitted to offering the freshest brews on tap, Gordon Biersch is spicing up the holiday season with the return of its seasonal lager – WinterBock!. Beginning today, guests can cozy up and sip on WinterBock, a...

www.fsrmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
grmag.com

Founders brings back Frootwood

Founders Brewing Company is rereleasing its barrel-aged cherry ale Frootwood in January. Last released as part of the Grand Rapids brewery’s Mothership series in 2020, Frootwood is a light-bodied cherry ale aged in barrels that previously held bourbon and maple syrup. “The barrel-aged beer developed an impassioned following after its...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
hypebeast.com

Burger King Is Bringing Back its Fan-Favorite Italian Original Chicken Sandwich

After seven years, Burger King is now bringing back the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich. A fan-favorite, the Italian OCS is returning after its last release in 2014. Inspired by the Italian American classic chicken parmesan, the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich features lightly breaded white meat chicken topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served on a sesame seed bun.
RESTAURANTS
fsrmagazine.com

Rock Bottom Rolls Out Belgian Beer Wicked Elf Ale for the Holidays

Now through Jan. 2, guests at Rock Bottom's locations systemwide can toast to the season with Wicked Elf Ale — a golden-hued Belgian beer with festive notes of spice, stone fruit and the holiday spirit. Of course, there’s no better way to celebrate the season of giving than by supporting...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Lager#Toys For Tots#Food Drink#Beverages#Winterbock#Growler
Food Network

Starbucks Brings Back Its Reusable Red Cups

Many mark the start of the holiday season with the arrival of Starbucks’ seasonal red cups and holiday drink lineup. This year, that happened the first week in November – but now everyone’s favorite coffee chain is now celebrating the holidays once again, with the return of a fun promotion.
FOOD & DRINKS
hypebeast.com

Milk Bar Is Bringing Back Its Thanksgiving Croissants

Milk Bar is bringing back its seasonal Thanksgiving Croissants after being absent from its menu these past years. This holiday-exclusive release is a part of The Milk Bar Holiday Lab, in which limited products will be dropped online each week. All products will be made inside the Milk Bar’s Lab, its R&D experimental kitchens at Flagship locations in Los Angeles and New York City.
FOOD & DRINKS
chesapeakefamily.com

Support Toys for Tots at Gordon Biersch this holiday season

Get into the Holiday Spirit with Gordon Biersch’s and try their new WinterBock brew. For every pint of WinterBock purchased through Dec. 6, 25 cents will be donated to Toys for Tots. Guests can cozy up and sip on WinterBock, a mahogany-hued, full-bodied lager with warming rich caramel, toffee maltiness...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
feastmagazine.com

Anheuser-Busch is bringing back its original flagship beer, St. Louis Lager, for a limited time

St. Louis’ hometown brewery is bringing back its original brew. Anheuser-Busch will once again offer St. Louis Lager, the brewery’s first flagship beer when it began more than 160 years ago, for the holiday season. The darker, lager-style beer hasn’t been produced in more than 115 years, but it will still be based on the original recipe from the Anheuser-Busch archives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
pittsburghmagazine.com

Golden Age Beer Company Will Soon Bring Lager to Homestead

In an era of over-hopped hazy IPAs and ultra-stout brews that top 10% ABV, Golden Age Beer Company aims to offer beer you don’t have to think too hard about. The brewery is located in the old Enix building in Homestead. Peter Kurzweg, Golden Age’s co-owner, says it’ll be opening as soon as the space — and the pilsner bubbling away in one of its 15 BrauKon tanks — is ready.
HOMESTEAD, PA
Thrillist

Dairy Queen Is Bringing Back the Frozen Hot Chocolate

The imminent arrival of winter should have you changing up dessert plans. We're moving from ice cream cone season into hot chocolate season. Dairy Queen, which knows a bit about frozen treats, is tweaking its menu to recognize the change in seasons. Though, it is not quite abiding by the spirit of the change. You're getting the hot chocolate, but it's not really going to be hot. Dairy Queen is bringing back the frozen hot chocolate. The Blizzard chain says that the frozen cocoa snack has been requested repeatedly by fans. It has decided to listen to the will of the ice cream-loving people by putting it back on the menu.
FOOD & DRINKS
byo.com

Easy Lagers

Most of us grew up with them, many may have disavowed them for a while . . . but fans of beer know that lagers come in many colors and strengths and that they are often considered the apex of brewing. Lagers will put on display a brewer’s skills in both the brewhouse and the cellar as the recipes are often simple, but the techniques to brew them require a delicate touch and planning.
DRINKS
fsrmagazine.com

ChoLon Restaurant Concepts to Open YumCha Dumpling & Noodle Bar in Denver

Chef Lon Symensma and ChoLon Restaurant Concepts (CRC) are opening their newest concept, YumCha Dumpling & Noodle Bar this Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in Denver’s Lower Downtown neighborhood at 1520 16th St Mall, Denver, CO 80202. The space is fresh, playful and located right next door to the brand’s flagship...
DENVER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Post tapping seasonal Ski Tan lager

The Post Chicken & Beer is celebrating the tapping of Ski Tan hoppy red lager and the launch of Colorado ski season on November 19-21! The Post’s Ski Tan hoppy red lager is built on a base of 2-Row, Munich, and Rye Crystal malts and hopped with Azacca and Loral hops. It’s a beautiful marriage of malt and hops, with tropical and citrus hop flavor and aroma balanced with full-bodied, chewy, bready malt character. Clocking in at just 5.4% ABV, it’s sessionable enough to enjoy a pint or two after a long morning on the slopes.
DRINKS
kamcity.com

Nisa Brings Back £5 Frozen Meal Deal

Nisa has brought back its £5 freezer-filling deal for November to appeal to shoppers budgeting ahead of the festive period. The convenience group is now offering Birds Eye Chicken Dippers 22pk, a Goodfella’s Garlic Bread 218g, McCain Crispy French Fries 750g, Co-op Battered Onion Rings 454g and a Cadbury Dairy Milk Tub 480ml, all for £5; a saving of £8.42 off the RRP.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Hi-C Is Bringing Back Its Nostalgic Ecto Cooler, But With One Big Catch

Few can deny that Hi-C Ecto Cooler made a splash when it first hit shelves decades ago. According to Food & Wine, the beverage first made its public appearance either in 1987 or 1989 and immediately struck a chord with consumers, who couldn't get enough of the product. When Coca-Cola discontinued the product in 2001, buyers everywhere started to idolize the Hi-C flavor, and some started to believe the product lived on under different names until 2007. If you remember this Hi-C flavor from years past or have just always wanted to sample it, the time has finally arrived.
TWITTER
newschoolbeer.com

Clues to a New Future of Lagers

Lagers have been “trending” for at least a decade. No, not those lagers; craft lagers. Odds are your friendly neighborhood brewery has at least one on tap at all times. Even more likely, it’s appended with a foreign geotag: German, Czech, Mexican, Japanese. Traditional lager styles, and the hard lines that separate them, leave little room for improvisation. And well they should, as they’re not only delicious but an essential part of modern beer’s heritage. So, how can a brewery play with lager? A conversation with Sam Tierney, brewing manager at Firestone Walker’s Propagator R&D brewery, helped answer that question with a single beer.
PORTLAND, OR
fsrmagazine.com

Main Event Launches Lineup of Frozen Hot Chocolate

Main Event has developed a seasonal beverage offering that allows their customers to indulge and create even more memories through exciting food and beverage experiences. Out now, customers can enjoy three versions of a frozen hot chocolate shake, made with real hot chocolate mix to give you that amazing rich flavor you crave:
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy