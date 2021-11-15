Gordon Biersch Brings Back its WinterBock Lager

Lagers have been “trending” for at least a decade. No, not those lagers; craft lagers. Odds are your friendly neighborhood brewery has at least one on tap at all times. Even more likely, it’s appended with a foreign geotag: German, Czech, Mexican, Japanese. Traditional lager styles, and the hard lines that separate them, leave little room for improvisation. And well they should, as they’re not only delicious but an essential part of modern beer’s heritage. So, how can a brewery play with lager? A conversation with Sam Tierney, brewing manager at Firestone Walker’s Propagator R&D brewery, helped answer that question with a single beer.
