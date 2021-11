Kaiser Hospital pharmacies will be open across Northern California as usual this morning. The union and management reached a tentative deal on a new three-year contract at 1 a.m. that averts a strike. Pharmacists were scheduled to walk off the job this morning and stay out until the 22nd. Union officials say more details will be released later this morning, but Kaiser said the contract includes guaranteed across-the-board wage increases, higher incentive bonus opportunities and no reductions in health or retirement benefits.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO